10 K-pop songs for introverts
A hauntingly beautiful solo with V’s deep, soothing voice, perfect for quiet reflection
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Singularity by BTS (V):
A melancholic track that captures feelings of solitude and introspection, comforting for quiet moments
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue & Grey by BTS:
A soulful ballad with calming vocals that provides comfort and peace, ideal for unwinding alone
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
A soft, tender song with IU's gentle voice, perfect for quiet evenings of self-reflection
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A poignant duet that beautifully expresses feelings of loneliness and introspection, perfect for introspective moods
Lonely by Jonghyun ft. Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
A gentle, acoustic track with heartfelt lyrics, offering comfort and solace for quiet moments
Stay by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A nostalgic and emotional song with soothing instrumentals, perfect for a reflective mindset
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dreamy and calming song with beautiful harmonies, ideal for stargazing and introspective moments
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
A heartfelt ballad with rich vocals and a calming melody, great for a quiet and thoughtful mood
Universe by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
A soulful track with deep lyrics and a soothing melody, perfect for moments of solitude
Hold Me Tight by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC