Pujya Doss

june 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for introverts

A hauntingly beautiful solo with V’s deep, soothing voice, perfect for quiet reflection

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Singularity by BTS (V):

A melancholic track that captures feelings of solitude and introspection, comforting for quiet moments

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue & Grey by BTS: 

A soulful ballad with calming vocals that provides comfort and peace, ideal for unwinding alone

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

A soft, tender song with IU's gentle voice, perfect for quiet evenings of self-reflection

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A poignant duet that beautifully expresses feelings of loneliness and introspection, perfect for introspective moods

Lonely by Jonghyun ft. Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A gentle, acoustic track with heartfelt lyrics, offering comfort and solace for quiet moments

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A nostalgic and emotional song with soothing instrumentals, perfect for a reflective mindset

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dreamy and calming song with beautiful harmonies, ideal for stargazing and introspective moments

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

A heartfelt ballad with rich vocals and a calming melody, great for a quiet and thoughtful mood

Universe by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A soulful track with deep lyrics and a soothing melody, perfect for moments of solitude

Hold Me Tight by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

