Pujya Doss

January 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for midweek motivation

Energizing and infectious, Dynamite by BTS radiates positivity, lifting spirits with its upbeat melody and empowering lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

A fierce anthem by BLACKPINK, DDU-DU DDU-DU blends powerful beats and confident vocals, perfect for midweek motivation

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

EXO's Power is a high-energy track with an anthemic chorus, inspiring listeners with its uplifting message and dynamic sound

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Power

TWICE's Feel Special exudes self-love and empowerment, combining catchy hooks and a vibrant melody to boost confidence and motivation

TWICE - Feel Special

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' God's Menu is a fierce rap-infused track, delivering a punch of motivation with its powerful beats and bold lyrics

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment

SEVENTEEN - Left & Right

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Left & Right is an upbeat song with an infectious rhythm, encouraging listeners to keep moving forward with its positive vibes

Ateez - Wave

Image: KQ Entertainment

Ateez's Wave is an energetic anthem featuring dynamic rap and vocal performances, perfect for injecting motivation into your midweek routine

Red Velvet's Power Up is a vibrant and catchy track, infusing energy with its playful sound and lyrics, making it a perfect midweek pick-me-up

Red Velvet - Power Up

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127's Kick Back is a powerful and dynamic song, motivating listeners with its intense beats, strong vocals, and impactful rap verses

NCT 127 - Kick Back

Image: SM Entertainment

MAMAMOO's HIP is a sassy and empowering anthem celebrating individuality and confidence, making it an ideal midweek motivation boost

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image: RBW

