10 K-pop songs for midweek motivation
Energizing and infectious, Dynamite by BTS radiates positivity, lifting spirits with its upbeat melody and empowering lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
A fierce anthem by BLACKPINK, DDU-DU DDU-DU blends powerful beats and confident vocals, perfect for midweek motivation
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
EXO's Power is a high-energy track with an anthemic chorus, inspiring listeners with its uplifting message and dynamic sound
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Power
TWICE's Feel Special exudes self-love and empowerment, combining catchy hooks and a vibrant melody to boost confidence and motivation
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids' God's Menu is a fierce rap-infused track, delivering a punch of motivation with its powerful beats and bold lyrics
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - Left & Right
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Left & Right is an upbeat song with an infectious rhythm, encouraging listeners to keep moving forward with its positive vibes
Ateez - Wave
Image: KQ Entertainment
Ateez's Wave is an energetic anthem featuring dynamic rap and vocal performances, perfect for injecting motivation into your midweek routine
Red Velvet's Power Up is a vibrant and catchy track, infusing energy with its playful sound and lyrics, making it a perfect midweek pick-me-up
Red Velvet - Power Up
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127's Kick Back is a powerful and dynamic song, motivating listeners with its intense beats, strong vocals, and impactful rap verses
NCT 127 - Kick Back
Image: SM Entertainment
MAMAMOO's HIP is a sassy and empowering anthem celebrating individuality and confidence, making it an ideal midweek motivation boost
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW