Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for noraebang

An upbeat anthem of joy and celebration, Dynamite radiates positivity with its catchy beats and feel-good vibes, making it a noraebang favorite

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Dynamite: 

With powerful vocals and fierce energy, Kill This Love delivers an empowering message wrapped in addictive hooks, igniting the noraebang stage

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love: 

Infectiously catchy and irresistibly fun, Cheer Up charms with its playful lyrics and energetic melody, ensuring a lively atmosphere at the noraebang

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Cheer Up: 

A timeless classic with smooth harmonies and sleek choreography, Growl captivates with its irresistible charm, turning any noraebang session into a dance party

EXO - Growl: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Bursting with fruity vibes and vibrant colors, Red Flavor exudes summer joy and excitement, setting the mood for a lively noraebang experience

Red Velvet - Red Flavor: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

IU's sweet vocals and uplifting melody in Good Day spread happiness and warmth, making it a heartwarming choice for a cozy noraebang gathering

IU - Good Day: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

BIGBANG - Fantastic Baby: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

An iconic anthem of extravagance and energy, Fantastic Baby electrifies the noraebang stage with its bold beats and larger-than-life chorus

With its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm, Me Gustas Tu embodies GFRIEND's charm and sweetness, creating an infectious atmosphere at the noraebang

GFRIEND - Me Gustas Tu: 

Image: Source Music.

A global phenomenon, Gangnam Style energizes the noraebang with its catchy tune and iconic dance moves, guaranteeing an unforgettable karaoke experience

PSY - Gangnam Style: 

Image: P NATION.

SNSD's Gee is a timeless classic that brings nostalgia and excitement to the noraebang, with its catchy melody and charming lyrics. It's a must-sing for every K-pop enthusiast

SNSD - Gee: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

