10 K-pop songs for noraebang
An upbeat anthem of joy and celebration, Dynamite radiates positivity with its catchy beats and feel-good vibes, making it a noraebang favorite
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Dynamite:
With powerful vocals and fierce energy, Kill This Love delivers an empowering message wrapped in addictive hooks, igniting the noraebang stage
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love:
Infectiously catchy and irresistibly fun, Cheer Up charms with its playful lyrics and energetic melody, ensuring a lively atmosphere at the noraebang
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Cheer Up:
A timeless classic with smooth harmonies and sleek choreography, Growl captivates with its irresistible charm, turning any noraebang session into a dance party
EXO - Growl:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Bursting with fruity vibes and vibrant colors, Red Flavor exudes summer joy and excitement, setting the mood for a lively noraebang experience
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
IU's sweet vocals and uplifting melody in Good Day spread happiness and warmth, making it a heartwarming choice for a cozy noraebang gathering
IU - Good Day:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
BIGBANG - Fantastic Baby:
Image: YG Entertainment.
An iconic anthem of extravagance and energy, Fantastic Baby electrifies the noraebang stage with its bold beats and larger-than-life chorus
With its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm, Me Gustas Tu embodies GFRIEND's charm and sweetness, creating an infectious atmosphere at the noraebang
GFRIEND - Me Gustas Tu:
Image: Source Music.
A global phenomenon, Gangnam Style energizes the noraebang with its catchy tune and iconic dance moves, guaranteeing an unforgettable karaoke experience
PSY - Gangnam Style:
Image: P NATION.
SNSD's Gee is a timeless classic that brings nostalgia and excitement to the noraebang, with its catchy melody and charming lyrics. It's a must-sing for every K-pop enthusiast
SNSD - Gee:
Image: SM Entertainment.