10 K-pop songs for weekend home party
A catchy anthem celebrating self-love and empowerment, perfect for pumping up the energy at your home party
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
With its infectious beat and powerful rap verses, this song is guaranteed to get everyone hyped and dancing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mic Drop by BTS:
A cheerful and upbeat track that's sure to bring smiles to everyone's faces as they enjoy the weekend festivities
Me Gustas Tu by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music
Groovy and addictive, this song's tropical vibes will transport your home party to a summer paradise
Ko Ko Bop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A feel-good anthem with an irresistible beat, perfect for setting the mood and getting everyone on their feet
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
A timeless classic that needs no introduction, guaranteed to bring laughter and fun to your home party
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: P NATION
This high-energy track is perfect for injecting some excitement into your weekend home party with its infectious chorus
Fever by Enhypen:
Image: BELIFT LAB
WANNABE by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful and empowering anthem about embracing individuality, ideal for unleashing your inner confidence and having a blast
With its electrifying energy and powerful rap verses, this song will keep the energy levels high throughout your home party
Miroh by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
A funky and upbeat track that's sure to get everyone grooving and having a great time at your weekend gathering
Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls):
Image: Starship Entertainment