PUJYA DOSS

may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for weekend home party

A catchy anthem celebrating self-love and empowerment, perfect for pumping up the energy at your home party

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

With its infectious beat and powerful rap verses, this song is guaranteed to get everyone hyped and dancing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop by BTS: 

A cheerful and upbeat track that's sure to bring smiles to everyone's faces as they enjoy the weekend festivities

Me Gustas Tu by GFRIEND:

Image: Source Music

Groovy and addictive, this song's tropical vibes will transport your home party to a summer paradise

Ko Ko Bop by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A feel-good anthem with an irresistible beat, perfect for setting the mood and getting everyone on their feet

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

A timeless classic that needs no introduction, guaranteed to bring laughter and fun to your home party

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: P NATION

This high-energy track is perfect for injecting some excitement into your weekend home party with its infectious chorus

Fever by Enhypen: 

Image: BELIFT LAB

WANNABE by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful and empowering anthem about embracing individuality, ideal for unleashing your inner confidence and having a blast

With its electrifying energy and powerful rap verses, this song will keep the energy levels high throughout your home party

Miroh by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A funky and upbeat track that's sure to get everyone grooving and having a great time at your weekend gathering

Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls): 

Image: Starship Entertainment

