10 K-pop Songs for When You're Feeling Like a Boss
This track exudes confidence with its catchy beat and powerful rap verses, making you feel like a true leader
Image: SM Entertainment
Boss by NCT U:
With its swagger-filled lyrics and electrifying beat, this song embodies the essence of being in control and owning the moment
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
A fierce anthem that empowers you to take charge and conquer any challenge with its bold sound and impactful choreography
DUN DUN by EVERGLOW:
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
This sultry track exudes self-assuredness and attitude, making you feel unstoppable and ready to take on the world
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
This energetic track radiates confidence and excitement, igniting your inner fire and empowering you to take charge like a boss
BOOM by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic blend of rap and vocals, this song captures the intensity and unpredictability of seizing control and making your mark
Side Effects by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its powerful beat and bold lyrics, this song exudes confidence and determination, making you feel like you're in control and ready to conquer any challenge
MIROH by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its catchy chorus and assertive lyrics, this song encourages you to be decisive and confident in your choices
Yes or Yes by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This powerful track exudes strength and determination, urging you to roar like a lion and assert your dominance
LION by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A vibrant and sassy tune that exudes elegance and confidence, perfect for when you're feeling fabulous and in control
FANCY by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment