PUJYA DOSS

april 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs for When You're Feeling Like a Boss

This track exudes confidence with its catchy beat and powerful rap verses, making you feel like a true leader

Image: SM Entertainment

Boss by NCT U: 

With its swagger-filled lyrics and electrifying beat, this song embodies the essence of being in control and owning the moment

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

A fierce anthem that empowers you to take charge and conquer any challenge with its bold sound and impactful choreography

DUN DUN by EVERGLOW: 

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

This sultry track exudes self-assuredness and attitude, making you feel unstoppable and ready to take on the world

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This energetic track radiates confidence and excitement, igniting your inner fire and empowering you to take charge like a boss

BOOM by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic blend of rap and vocals, this song captures the intensity and unpredictability of seizing control and making your mark

Side Effects by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

With its powerful beat and bold lyrics, this song exudes confidence and determination, making you feel like you're in control and ready to conquer any challenge

MIROH by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

With its catchy chorus and assertive lyrics, this song encourages you to be decisive and confident in your choices

Yes or Yes by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This powerful track exudes strength and determination, urging you to roar like a lion and assert your dominance

LION by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A vibrant and sassy tune that exudes elegance and confidence, perfect for when you're feeling fabulous and in control

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

