10 K-pop songs for your college farewell party
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Fire:
A high-energy anthem perfect for celebrating newfound freedom and bidding farewell to college life with electrifying beats and an infectious chorus
A vibrant and uplifting track that captures the essence of youth and friendship, encouraging graduates to cherish memories and look forward to the future
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Forever Young:
A heartwarming song about self-love and appreciation, reminding graduates that they are special and deserving of happiness as they embark on new journeys
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's Feel Special:
An energetic and motivational anthem that instills a sense of confidence and determination, empowering graduates to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Power:
A fun and upbeat song that brings a burst of energy to the farewell party, encouraging everyone to let loose and enjoy the moment to the fullest
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Power Up:
A catchy and uplifting track that celebrates achievements and milestones, inspiring graduates to applaud their accomplishments and embrace the future with enthusiasm
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Clap:
A bold and empowering anthem that encourages graduates to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams with confidence, setting the stage for an unforgettable farewell party
ITZY's Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A feel-good song with an uplifting message about self-acceptance and inner beauty, reminding graduates that they are perfect just the way they are
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7's Just Right:
A reflective and nostalgic track that captures the essence of growing up and finding one's identity, making it the perfect soundtrack for a farewell party
IU's Palette (feat. G-DRAGON):
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A heartfelt and emotional song that celebrates the beauty of friendships and memories, making it the ideal choice for reminiscing about the college years and saying goodbye
MONSTA X's Beautiful:
Image: Starship Entertainment