may 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for your college farewell party

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Fire: 

A high-energy anthem perfect for celebrating newfound freedom and bidding farewell to college life with electrifying beats and an infectious chorus

A vibrant and uplifting track that captures the essence of youth and friendship, encouraging graduates to cherish memories and look forward to the future

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Forever Young: 

A heartwarming song about self-love and appreciation, reminding graduates that they are special and deserving of happiness as they embark on new journeys

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's Feel Special: 

An energetic and motivational anthem that instills a sense of confidence and determination, empowering graduates to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Power: 

A fun and upbeat song that brings a burst of energy to the farewell party, encouraging everyone to let loose and enjoy the moment to the fullest

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Power Up: 

A catchy and uplifting track that celebrates achievements and milestones, inspiring graduates to applaud their accomplishments and embrace the future with enthusiasm

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Clap: 

A bold and empowering anthem that encourages graduates to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams with confidence, setting the stage for an unforgettable farewell party

ITZY's Wannabe: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A feel-good song with an uplifting message about self-acceptance and inner beauty, reminding graduates that they are perfect just the way they are

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's Just Right: 

A reflective and nostalgic track that captures the essence of growing up and finding one's identity, making it the perfect soundtrack for a farewell party

IU's Palette (feat. G-DRAGON): 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A heartfelt and emotional song that celebrates the beauty of friendships and memories, making it the ideal choice for reminiscing about the college years and saying goodbye

MONSTA X's Beautiful: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

