Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for your gloomy days

2NE1's Lonely tenderly captures the solitude of rainy days, with soulful vocals echoing the melancholy of a solitary heart

Image: YG Entertainment.

Lonely by 2NE1: 

Taeyeon's emotive vocals in Rain resonate with the somber mood of gloomy days, offering solace in the midst of stormy emotions

Image: SM Entertainment.

Rain by Taeyeon: 

NU'EST's Let Me Out delves into introspection, offering a comforting embrace for lonely souls seeking refuge in the depth of music

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Let Me Out by NU'EST: 

IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night provide a gentle serenade for quiet moments, enveloping listeners in a tender embrace of warmth and comfort

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Stay resonates with the ache of longing, capturing the bittersweet essence of solitude amidst the rain, echoing the quiet pitter-patter of falling drops

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Loser by Big Bang: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Big Bang's Loser reflects the raw vulnerability of navigating darker days, with poignant lyrics echoing the struggles of finding one's path amidst uncertainty

Ladies' Code's Rainy Day paints a vivid portrait of solitude under grey skies, offering solace in the embrace of melancholic melodies

Rainy Day by Ladies' Code: 

Image: Polaris Entertainment.

BTS's Spring Day carries the weight of longing, weaving a poignant narrative of yearning and remembrance against the backdrop of changing seasons

Spring Day by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

KNK's Lonely Night encapsulates the ache of solitude, offering a poignant reflection on the quiet moments when shadows linger and thoughts wander

Lonely Night by KNK: 

Image: 220 Entertainment.

Solar's Raindrop evokes the gentle patter of raindrops, soothing the soul with its serene melodies and comforting embrace amid stormy skies

Raindrop by Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here