10 K-pop songs for your gloomy days
2NE1's Lonely tenderly captures the solitude of rainy days, with soulful vocals echoing the melancholy of a solitary heart
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lonely by 2NE1:
Taeyeon's emotive vocals in Rain resonate with the somber mood of gloomy days, offering solace in the midst of stormy emotions
Image: SM Entertainment.
Rain by Taeyeon:
NU'EST's Let Me Out delves into introspection, offering a comforting embrace for lonely souls seeking refuge in the depth of music
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Let Me Out by NU'EST:
IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night provide a gentle serenade for quiet moments, enveloping listeners in a tender embrace of warmth and comfort
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Stay resonates with the ache of longing, capturing the bittersweet essence of solitude amidst the rain, echoing the quiet pitter-patter of falling drops
Stay by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Loser by Big Bang:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Big Bang's Loser reflects the raw vulnerability of navigating darker days, with poignant lyrics echoing the struggles of finding one's path amidst uncertainty
Ladies' Code's Rainy Day paints a vivid portrait of solitude under grey skies, offering solace in the embrace of melancholic melodies
Rainy Day by Ladies' Code:
Image: Polaris Entertainment.
BTS's Spring Day carries the weight of longing, weaving a poignant narrative of yearning and remembrance against the backdrop of changing seasons
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
KNK's Lonely Night encapsulates the ache of solitude, offering a poignant reflection on the quiet moments when shadows linger and thoughts wander
Lonely Night by KNK:
Image: 220 Entertainment.
Solar's Raindrop evokes the gentle patter of raindrops, soothing the soul with its serene melodies and comforting embrace amid stormy skies
Raindrop by Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW.