Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for your Instagram stories

A lively beat for everyday moments. 

Butter by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Energize your stories with this futuristic hit. 

Next Level by aespa

Image: SM Entertainment.

An upbeat anthem for joyful updates. 

Dynamite by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

ROSÉ's soulful track for stylish moments. 

On The Ground by ROSÉ

Image: YG Entertainment.

Funky Summer Sound brings the sunshine to any beach or poolside story.

HOT by SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A cinematic touch to elevate your stories. 

Film out by BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

IU's chart-topper for chic vibes. 

Celebrity by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

It is a Fierce anthem for chasing your dreams, perfect for your

FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM 

Image:  Brand New Music

A dreamy song for whimsical stories

Butterfly effect by ASTRO

Image: Fantagio Music.

Dreamy bop with nostalgic vibes, ideal for sunset snaps or introspective posts.

LILAC by IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here