Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for your Instagram stories pt 2

Energize your Instagram stories with BTS's upbeat hit, perfect for showcasing your vibrant and exciting moments

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

Add sweetness to your stories with this catchy tune, ideal for fun and playful moments

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez: 

Share moments of self-love and empowerment with TWICE's uplifting anthem, perfect for celebrating your uniqueness

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Set the mood for carefree vibes and sunny days with this upbeat track, ideal for capturing joyful moments

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

Create a relaxed atmosphere with SUZY's chill song, perfect for showcasing leisurely moments and weekend getaways

Holiday by SUZY feat. DPR LIVE: 

Image: Management SOOP

Infuse elegance into your stories with IU's soothing vocals, adding a touch of serenity to your feed

Lilac by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Add intensity and drama to your stories with BTS's powerful track, ideal for capturing epic and adventurous moments

ON by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Elevate your stories with aespa's futuristic sound, perfect for showcasing your bold and adventurous side

Next Level by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Inject energy into your stories with NCT 127's electrifying tune, ideal for lively and dynamic moments

Gimme Gimme by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Bring tropical vibes to your stories with TWICE's refreshing song, perfect for capturing sunny day adventures

Alcohol-Free by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

