10 K-pop songs for your sleepless nights
BTS's emotional ballad serenades you into the night, with haunting vocals and poignant lyrics that resonate deeply, offering solace in the stillness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - The Truth Untold:
IU's ethereal voice gently lulls you into peaceful slumber, as Through the Night whispers tales of love and longing, wrapping you in its tender embrace
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU - Through the Night:
EXO's comforting vocals in Universe cradle you in a warm embrace, soothing your restless mind with promises of love and companionship amidst the darkness
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Universe:
Taeyeon's emotive vocals in Four Seasons paint a picture of melancholic beauty, guiding you through the ebb and flow of emotions in the quiet of night
Taeyeon - Four Seasons:
Image: SM Entertainment.
GOT7's soft harmonies in You Are envelop you in a blanket of tranquility, offering reassurance and comfort as you navigate the silence of the night
GOT7 - You Are:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet's dreamy vocals in Automatic evoke a sense of serenity, transporting you to a tranquil realm where worries fade and peace prevails
Red Velvet - Automatic:
Image: SM Entertainment.
AKMU - Melted:
Image: YG Entertainment.
AKMU's heartfelt ballad Melted captures the essence of solitude, resonating with the quiet introspection of late nights, offering solace in its gentle melody
IU's introspective journey in Palette reflects the nuances of self-discovery, offering companionship and understanding in the silence of the night
IU - Palette (feat. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
BTOB's emotional ballad Missing You speaks to the ache of longing, its tender melody echoing the depths of loneliness in the stillness of night
BTOB - Missing You:
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Heize's soulful voice in You, Clouds, Rain mirrors the pitter-patter of raindrops, offering solace and comfort in the midst of sleepless nights
Heize - You, Clouds, Rain (feat. Shin Yong Jae):
Image: P Nation.