Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for your sleepless nights

BTS's emotional ballad serenades you into the night, with haunting vocals and poignant lyrics that resonate deeply, offering solace in the stillness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - The Truth Untold: 

IU's ethereal voice gently lulls you into peaceful slumber, as Through the Night whispers tales of love and longing, wrapping you in its tender embrace

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

IU - Through the Night:

EXO's comforting vocals in Universe cradle you in a warm embrace, soothing your restless mind with promises of love and companionship amidst the darkness

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO - Universe: 

Taeyeon's emotive vocals in Four Seasons paint a picture of melancholic beauty, guiding you through the ebb and flow of emotions in the quiet of night

Taeyeon - Four Seasons: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

GOT7's soft harmonies in You Are envelop you in a blanket of tranquility, offering reassurance and comfort as you navigate the silence of the night

GOT7 - You Are: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Red Velvet's dreamy vocals in Automatic evoke a sense of serenity, transporting you to a tranquil realm where worries fade and peace prevails

Red Velvet - Automatic: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

AKMU - Melted: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

AKMU's heartfelt ballad Melted captures the essence of solitude, resonating with the quiet introspection of late nights, offering solace in its gentle melody

IU's introspective journey in Palette reflects the nuances of self-discovery, offering companionship and understanding in the silence of the night

IU - Palette (feat. G-Dragon): 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

BTOB's emotional ballad Missing You speaks to the ache of longing, its tender melody echoing the depths of loneliness in the stillness of night

BTOB - Missing You: 

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Heize's soulful voice in You, Clouds, Rain mirrors the pitter-patter of raindrops, offering solace and comfort in the midst of sleepless nights

Heize - You, Clouds, Rain (feat. Shin Yong Jae): 

Image: P Nation.

