Pujya Doss

august 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs for Your Workout Playlist

This high-tempo track will pump up your workout with its fierce energy.

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

Image: YG Entertainment

The catchy beat and motivating lyrics of Dope make it perfect for your exercise routine.

BTS - Dope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Wannabe exudes confidence, making it a great choice for empowering workouts.

ITZY - Wannabe

Image: JYP Entertainment

The energetic vibe of the Back Door is sure to keep you moving at full throttle.

Stray Kids - Back Door

Image: JYP Entertainment

The powerful beats of DUN DUN are a great match for intense workouts.

Everglow - DUN DUN

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

The uplifting message of Feel Special will add positivity to your fitness routine.

TWICE - Feel Special

Image: JYP entertainment

With its dynamic rhythm, Kick Back is perfect for channeling your workout energy.

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Kick Back

The strong beat and fierce attitude of THANXX will fuel your determination.

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - THANXX

HIP will infuse your workout with the confident and sassy vibes of MAMAMOO.

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image: RBW

The dynamic shifts in Tempo will match the intensity of your workout, keeping you engaged.

EXO - Tempo

Image: SM Entertainment

