10 K-pop Songs Guaranteed to Make You Want to Dance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BTS's Dynamite is an upbeat disco-pop anthem, filled with infectious energy and groovy beats that compel you to hit the dance floor
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce banger, boasting powerful rap verses and an addictive chorus that makes you want to move
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's Fancy is an irresistible dance-pop track, with catchy hooks and vibrant melodies that inspire you to bust out your best moves
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love is a fierce anthem, featuring dynamic choreography and an intense beat drop that demands you dance along
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
BTS's Mic Drop is a powerful hip-hop track, exuding confidence and swagger that compels you to mirror their slick dance moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mic Drop by BTS:
BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH is an explosive party starter, with a catchy chorus and high-energy beats that make you want to dance all night
Image: YG Entertainment
BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's DNA is an infectious blend of pop and EDM, featuring an addictive hook and energetic choreography that will get you grooving in no time
DNA by BTS:
TWICE's Feel Special is a feel-good anthem, with uplifting lyrics and a catchy melody that invites you to let loose and dance freely
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
ITZY's DALLA DALLA is an empowering track, with a bold message of self-love and a contagious beat that encourages you to dance with confidence
DALLA DALLA by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
BTS's Fire is an explosive dance track, featuring electrifying beats and a powerful chorus that ignites your inner fire and makes you want to move
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC