Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs Guaranteed to Make You Want to Dance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BTS's Dynamite is an upbeat disco-pop anthem, filled with infectious energy and groovy beats that compel you to hit the dance floor

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce banger, boasting powerful rap verses and an addictive chorus that makes you want to move

Image: YG Entertainment

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's Fancy is an irresistible dance-pop track, with catchy hooks and vibrant melodies that inspire you to bust out your best moves

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love is a fierce anthem, featuring dynamic choreography and an intense beat drop that demands you dance along

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Mic Drop is a powerful hip-hop track, exuding confidence and swagger that compels you to mirror their slick dance moves

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH is an explosive party starter, with a catchy chorus and high-energy beats that make you want to dance all night

Image: YG Entertainment

BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's DNA is an infectious blend of pop and EDM, featuring an addictive hook and energetic choreography that will get you grooving in no time

DNA by BTS: 

TWICE's Feel Special is a feel-good anthem, with uplifting lyrics and a catchy melody that invites you to let loose and dance freely

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

ITZY's DALLA DALLA is an empowering track, with a bold message of self-love and a contagious beat that encourages you to dance with confidence

DALLA DALLA by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Fire is an explosive dance track, featuring electrifying beats and a powerful chorus that ignites your inner fire and makes you want to move

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here