10 K-pop Songs Inspired by '80s Nostalgia
Girls' Generation channels '80s disco vibes in Dancing Queen, a catchy anthem that pays homage to the era's vibrant dance culture
Image: SM Entertainment.
Dancing Queen by Girls' Generation:
BTS infuses Boy With Luv with '80s pop elements, creating a feel-good track that celebrates youthful romance and exuberance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey):
EXO electrifies with Electric Kiss, a synth-pop gem inspired by '80s electronic sounds, radiating energy and excitement with every beat
Image: SM Entertainment.
Electric Kiss by EXO:
Tiffany Young's I Just Wanna Dance captures the essence of '80s synth-pop, delivering a retro-inspired anthem brimming with infectious rhythms and irresistible hooks
I Just Wanna Dance by Tiffany Young:
Image: SM Entertainment.
SHINee's View channels '80s funk and disco vibes, blending smooth melodies and funky beats to create a captivating and dance-worthy track
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Signal by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's Signal takes cues from '80s synth-pop, with pulsating beats and catchy hooks that create an otherworldly atmosphere, echoing the era's fascination with the unknown
Red Velvet's Bing Bing channels '80s retro-pop, with funky basslines and groovy melodies that invite listeners to embrace the carefree spirit of the era
Bing Bing by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Oh My! exudes '80s nostalgia with its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and summer fun
Oh My! by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
IU's Palette draws inspiration from '80s synth-pop, blending dreamy melodies and introspective lyrics to create a captivating journey of self-discovery
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry channels '80s power ballads, with sweeping orchestration and emotional vocals that resonate with listeners, capturing the essence of heartache and resilience
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.