Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs on self-love

Jennie's SOLO empowers independence and self-reliance, celebrating individuality and strength in solitude

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jennie – SOLO: 

IU's Palette embraces maturity and self-discovery, navigating the complexities of adulthood with honesty and grace

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU – Palette (feat. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon): 

Lee Suhyun's ALIEN celebrates uniqueness and belonging, embracing differences and finding solace in individuality

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – ALIEN: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Taeyeon's "Dear Me" is a heartfelt anthem of self-compassion and resilience, offering solace and encouragement in times of struggle, fostering inner strength and growth

Taeyeon - "Dear Me": 

Image: SM Entertainment

ITZY's WANNABE champions authenticity and self-acceptance, rejecting societal expectations and embracing individuality with pride

ITZY – WANNABE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

SF9's Enough encourages self-worth and empowerment, reminding listeners that they are deserving of love and respect just as they are

SF9 – Enough: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

IVE's I AM celebrates self-identity and confidence, empowering listeners to embrace their unique qualities and stand tall in their individuality

IVE – I AM: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Jeon Somi's BIRTHDAY exudes self-assurance and celebration, encouraging listeners to cherish themselves and embrace their worth on their special day

Jeon Somi – BIRTHDAY: 

Image: The Black Label

ROYALTY by MUSTB promotes self-respect and dignity, empowering listeners to recognize their inherent value and stand as kings and queens

MUSTB – ROYALTY: 

Image: MustM Entertainment

Stray Kids' Grow Up offers guidance and reassurance, reminding listeners to be patient with themselves and embrace growth with courage

Stray Kids – Grow Up: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here