april 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs Perfect for a Karaoke Night With Besties

Pujya Doss

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

A catchy tune with easy-to-follow lyrics, perfect for belting out with friends. Its upbeat melody and nostalgic vibe make it a karaoke favorite

An iconic anthem known for its infectious chorus and energetic dance moves. Sing along to this classic hit and unleash your inner K-pop star

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

This disco-pop track radiates positivity and joy, making it ideal for uplifting karaoke sessions. Its catchy hooks and feel-good vibes guarantee a memorable singing experience

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A high-energy party anthem with an electrifying beat and memorable lyrics. Get ready to unleash your inner rockstar and dominate the karaoke stage with this iconic track

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

With its addictive chorus and sassy lyrics, Fancy is a crowd-pleaser that's sure to get everyone singing and dancing along. Let loose and enjoy a fun-filled karaoke night

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

This summer bop is perfect for adding a burst of energy to your karaoke playlist. Its catchy melody and vibrant vibes will have everyone singing along

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

A powerful hip-hop track with a fierce attitude and explosive energy. Singing along to its empowering lyrics is sure to pump up the atmosphere at karaoke

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's debut single is a dynamic blend of rap and dance-pop, guaranteed to get the party started at karaoke. Its infectious energy will keep everyone entertained

Image: YG Entertainment

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

A catchy retro-inspired track with an addictive chorus and upbeat vibe. Singing along to its feel-good melody is the perfect way to liven up any karaoke night

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:

Image: Brave Entertainment

This cheerful and upbeat song is filled with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, making it a karaoke favorite among friends. Get ready to sing and dance along

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

