10 K-pop Songs Perfect for a Karaoke Night With Besties
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
A catchy tune with easy-to-follow lyrics, perfect for belting out with friends. Its upbeat melody and nostalgic vibe make it a karaoke favorite
An iconic anthem known for its infectious chorus and energetic dance moves. Sing along to this classic hit and unleash your inner K-pop star
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation:
This disco-pop track radiates positivity and joy, making it ideal for uplifting karaoke sessions. Its catchy hooks and feel-good vibes guarantee a memorable singing experience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A high-energy party anthem with an electrifying beat and memorable lyrics. Get ready to unleash your inner rockstar and dominate the karaoke stage with this iconic track
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
With its addictive chorus and sassy lyrics, Fancy is a crowd-pleaser that's sure to get everyone singing and dancing along. Let loose and enjoy a fun-filled karaoke night
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
This summer bop is perfect for adding a burst of energy to your karaoke playlist. Its catchy melody and vibrant vibes will have everyone singing along
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
A powerful hip-hop track with a fierce attitude and explosive energy. Singing along to its empowering lyrics is sure to pump up the atmosphere at karaoke
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's debut single is a dynamic blend of rap and dance-pop, guaranteed to get the party started at karaoke. Its infectious energy will keep everyone entertained
Image: YG Entertainment
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
A catchy retro-inspired track with an addictive chorus and upbeat vibe. Singing along to its feel-good melody is the perfect way to liven up any karaoke night
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment
This cheerful and upbeat song is filled with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, making it a karaoke favorite among friends. Get ready to sing and dance along
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment