10 K-pop songs perfect for a road trip
EXO's masterpiece Tender Love evokes wind in our hair and a yearning for their affectionate music. A must-listen for the soothing vibes it brings
EXO – Tender Love
Image: EXO’s Instagram
GFRIEND's upbeat yet soothing summer songs, like "Navillera," are perfect car companions. Their cheerful tunes create a great atmosphere for singing along on the road.
GFRIEND – Navillera
Image: GFRIEND's Instagram
Let Me is the ultimate feel-good teen pop song that transports you back to those carefree days. Its infectious vibes are bound to bring a smile to your face
Golden Child – Let Me
Image: Golden Child’s Instagram
The youthful energy of Ring Ring Ring is an endless source of freshness. This song adds immense fun to car rides, infusing them with vibrant vibes.
VERIVERY – Ring Ring Ring
Image: VERYVERY’s Instagram
An ideal summer anthem! Envision belting out the "ba-banana" section with your best friends for a memorable and lively experience
Red Velvet – Power Up
Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram
Road trips can be incredibly therapeutic! SEVENTEEN's delightful bop will undoubtedly enhance the chill vibes, making your journey even more enjoyable and relaxing
SEVENTEEN – Healing
Images: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram
Hi, High has an infectious chorus that begs for a sing-along. By the trip's end, even the driver will likely become a LOONA fan, caught up in the catchy tune.
Image: LOONA’s Instagram
LOONA – Hi, High
Whistling skills might offer an advantage, but everyone can delight in the charm of PENTAGON's adorable song. It's a track that's sure to bring joy to all.
Image: PENTAGON’s Instagram
PENTAGON – Naughty Boy
This song exudes summer and road trip vibes. Roll the windows down and hit the road to fully embrace the sunny and adventurous atmosphere it brings!
NCT 127 – Paradise
Image: NCT 127’s Instagram
BTS and Ed Sheeran collaborated to deliver the ultimate calming and relaxing song this year. When you're in need of tranquility during your drive, simply play this track and let the calmness wash over you.
BTS – Make It Right
Image: BTS’ Instagram