Hemelin Darlong

august 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs perfect for a road trip

EXO's masterpiece Tender Love evokes wind in our hair and a yearning for their affectionate music. A must-listen for the soothing vibes it brings

EXO – Tender Love

Image: EXO’s Instagram

GFRIEND's upbeat yet soothing summer songs, like "Navillera," are perfect car companions. Their cheerful tunes create a great atmosphere for singing along on the road.

GFRIEND – Navillera

Image: GFRIEND's Instagram

Let Me is the ultimate feel-good teen pop song that transports you back to those carefree days. Its infectious vibes are bound to bring a smile to your face

Golden Child – Let Me

Image: Golden Child’s Instagram

The youthful energy of Ring Ring Ring is an endless source of freshness. This song adds immense fun to car rides, infusing them with vibrant vibes.

VERIVERY – Ring Ring Ring

Image: VERYVERY’s Instagram

An ideal summer anthem! Envision belting out the "ba-banana" section with your best friends for a memorable and lively experience

Red Velvet – Power Up

Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram

Road trips can be incredibly therapeutic! SEVENTEEN's delightful bop will undoubtedly enhance the chill vibes, making your journey even more enjoyable and relaxing

SEVENTEEN – Healing

Images: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram

Hi, High has an infectious chorus that begs for a sing-along. By the trip's end, even the driver will likely become a LOONA fan, caught up in the catchy tune.

Image: LOONA’s Instagram

LOONA – Hi, High

Whistling skills might offer an advantage, but everyone can delight in the charm of PENTAGON's adorable song. It's a track that's sure to bring joy to all.

Image: PENTAGON’s Instagram

PENTAGON – Naughty Boy

This song exudes summer and road trip vibes. Roll the windows down and hit the road to fully embrace the sunny and adventurous atmosphere it brings!

NCT 127 – Paradise

Image: NCT 127’s Instagram

BTS and Ed Sheeran collaborated to deliver the ultimate calming and relaxing song this year. When you're in need of tranquility during your drive, simply play this track and let the calmness wash over you.

BTS – Make It Right

Image: BTS’ Instagram

