Pujya Doss

 October 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs Perfect for Parties

A fun and upbeat song about feeling happy and free, Dynamite is sure to get everyone dancing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS 

A powerful and catchy song, How You Like That is perfect for a party anthem

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK

A futuristic and electronic song, GingaMingaYo (The Strange World) is sure to transport everyone to another dimension

Image: SM Entertainment

GingaMingaYo by aespa 

A dance-pop song with a strong message, Run2U is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone moving

Image: High Up Entertainment

Run2U by STAYC

A hip hop and dance song with a catchy hook, Next Level is sure to get everyone pumped up

Image: SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa 

A feel-good song about having fun, Permission to Dance is perfect for a party where you want everyone to have a good time

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance by BTS 

A bright and energetic song about love, Darari is sure to get everyone dancing and singing along

Darari by TREASURE

Image: YG Entertainment

A powerful and aggressive song, MANIAC is perfect for a party where you want to let loose and have fun

Image: JYP Entertainment

MANIAC by Stray Kids 

A fun and catchy song, POP! is perfect for a party where you want to get everyone dancing

POP! by Nayeon 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful and confident song, Tomboy is perfect for a party where you want to feel empowered

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Tomboy by (G)I-DLE 

