Pujya Doss

july 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs perfect to go with evening coffee

A heartfelt and soothing track that feels like a warm hug, perfect for a relaxing coffee break

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS:

A soft and introspective song that pairs beautifully with a calm evening and a cup of coffee

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

This gentle ballad creates a serene atmosphere, making it ideal for a peaceful coffee moment

Love Poem by IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A comforting and sweet melody that complements the coziness of an evening coffee session

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A warm and mellow track with soothing vocals, perfect for unwinding with coffee

Sweet Night by V (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A nostalgic and charming song that captures the cozy vibe of sipping coffee with friends

Coffee by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A laid-back and chill track that pairs perfectly with a relaxing coffee evening

Thursday by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sweet and light duet that adds a touch of romance to your coffee time

Some by Soyou & Junggigo:

Image: BPM Entertainment

A gentle and acoustic-inspired song that brings warmth and comfort during a coffee break

Stay by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

A soothing and emotional track that helps you relax and enjoy your evening coffee

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

