Pujya Doss

june 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that all fandoms love

Infectious beats and quirky dance moves define this global sensation, making it impossible to resist grooving along

Image: P Nation

 Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Bubbly and catchy, Gee is a timeless classic with its irresistible hooks and charming melodies

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Uplifting and vibrant, Dynamite is an anthem of joy with its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

Adorable and addictive, TT captivates with its catchy chorus and playful charm, earning its place as a K-pop favorite

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT by TWICE: 

Iconic and energetic, Fantastic Baby is a party anthem that dominates with its powerful beats and electrifying energy

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Summery and sweet, Red Flavor delights with its refreshing melody and irresistible hooks, leaving a lasting impression

Red Flavor by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

Simple yet addictive, Love Scenario charms listeners with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, becoming a beloved sing-along favorite

Love Scenario by iKON:

Image: YG Entertainment

Stylish and catchy, FANCY captivates with its sleek production and memorable chorus, earning its spot among K-pop's catchiest hits

FANCY by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Upbeat and infectious, Cheer Up uplifts spirits with its catchy hooks and cheerful energy, becoming an instant mood booster

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dynamic and electrifying, DNA mesmerizes with its pulsating beats and captivating choreography, solidifying BTS's status as K-pop legends

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

