10 K-pop songs that are extremely addictive
PSY's Gangnam Style is a global sensation with its catchy beat and iconic dance moves, guaranteed to get stuck in your head
Image: P Nation
Gangnam Style by PSY:
BTS's Dynamite is an infectious anthem of joy, with its upbeat tempo and feel-good lyrics, impossible to resist dancing along
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU hooks you instantly with its fierce beats and addictive chorus, leaving you craving more
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Fancy dazzles with its catchy hooks and energetic vibe, making it impossible to listen to just once
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
iKON's Love Scenario captivates with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, keeping you coming back for more
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Cheer Up is an upbeat anthem that sticks in your head, with its catchy chorus and playful charm
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Boy With Luv charms with its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus, making it a repeat-worthy hit
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last is a high-energy track that hooks you from the start, leaving you wanting more
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Girls' Generation's Gee is a classic K-pop anthem that's impossible to forget, with its catchy melody and iconic dance moves
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love demands attention with its powerful sound and addictive chorus, ensuring it stays on repeat
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment