10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect for Every Mood
A melancholic yet hopeful song that beautifully captures feelings of longing and missing loved ones
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day
An uplifting anthem that celebrates self-worth and the power of support from loved ones during tough times
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Feel Special
A sultry and captivating track with smooth vocals and an irresistible beat, perfect for feeling confident and bold
EXO - Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
A vibrant, energetic summer anthem that embodies the excitement and sweetness of the season
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
A powerful, empowering track with intense beats and fierce lyrics, great for overcoming challenges and feeling unstoppable
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Image: YG Entertainment
A comforting and warm song that feels like a hug, expressing the feeling of finding solace and belonging with loved ones
SEVENTEEN - Home
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A reflective and introspective song about self-discovery and embracing one's true self, featuring a soothing melody
IU - Palette (feat. G-DRAGON)
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
An intense, high-energy track with an addictive beat and bold lyrics, perfect for getting pumped up and motivated
A sassy and confident song with a catchy chorus, celebrating individuality and self-confidence
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW
A refreshing and adventurous song that evokes the feeling of freedom and excitement, perfect for a summer escapade
ATEEZ - Wave
Image: KQ Entertainment