PUJYA DOSS

may 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect for Every Mood

A melancholic yet hopeful song that beautifully captures feelings of longing and missing loved ones

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

An uplifting anthem that celebrates self-worth and the power of support from loved ones during tough times

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Feel Special

A sultry and captivating track with smooth vocals and an irresistible beat, perfect for feeling confident and bold

EXO - Love Shot

Image: SM Entertainment

A vibrant, energetic summer anthem that embodies the excitement and sweetness of the season

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

A powerful, empowering track with intense beats and fierce lyrics, great for overcoming challenges and feeling unstoppable

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Image: YG Entertainment

A comforting and warm song that feels like a hug, expressing the feeling of finding solace and belonging with loved ones

SEVENTEEN - Home

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A reflective and introspective song about self-discovery and embracing one's true self, featuring a soothing melody

IU - Palette (feat. G-DRAGON)

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment

An intense, high-energy track with an addictive beat and bold lyrics, perfect for getting pumped up and motivated

A sassy and confident song with a catchy chorus, celebrating individuality and self-confidence

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image: RBW

A refreshing and adventurous song that evokes the feeling of freedom and excitement, perfect for a summer escapade

ATEEZ - Wave

Image: KQ Entertainment

