10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect for Studying
A soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics create a calming atmosphere, perfect for focus and reflection
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
Gentle vocals and a mellow beat set the mood for productive study sessions without distraction
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK:
An uplifting anthem with catchy melodies and empowering lyrics to keep you motivated and energized
Time of Our Life by Day6 :
Image: JYP Entertainment
IU's sweet vocals and gentle guitar melodies make this song a comforting companion for late-night study sessions
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
V's soulful voice and the soothing acoustic arrangement provide a serene backdrop for concentration and relaxation
Sweet Night by V (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Smooth vocals and a laid-back vibe create a cozy ambiance, perfect for unwinding with a cup of coffee and your textbooks
Coffee by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyeon's emotive vocals combined with the sound of rain create a tranquil atmosphere, ideal for focused studying
Rain by Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
A cheerful duet with a bright melody and uplifting lyrics, evoking feelings of joy and positivity to enhance your study mood
Spring Love by Eric Nam, Wendy:
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
IU's introspective lyrics paired with a catchy beat and G-Dragon's rap offer a refreshing break while studying
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Click Here
A catchy tune and upbeat rhythm provide a light-hearted backdrop for studying, keeping your energy levels high and your focus sharp
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment