PUJYA DOSS

april 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect for Studying

A soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics create a calming atmosphere, perfect for focus and reflection

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

Gentle vocals and a mellow beat set the mood for productive study sessions without distraction

Image: YG Entertainment

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

An uplifting anthem with catchy melodies and empowering lyrics to keep you motivated and energized

Time of Our Life by Day6 : 

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's sweet vocals and gentle guitar melodies make this song a comforting companion for late-night study sessions

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

V's soulful voice and the soothing acoustic arrangement provide a serene backdrop for concentration and relaxation

Sweet Night by V (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Smooth vocals and a laid-back vibe create a cozy ambiance, perfect for unwinding with a cup of coffee and your textbooks

Coffee by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyeon's emotive vocals combined with the sound of rain create a tranquil atmosphere, ideal for focused studying

Rain by Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A cheerful duet with a bright melody and uplifting lyrics, evoking feelings of joy and positivity to enhance your study mood

Spring Love by Eric Nam, Wendy: 

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

IU's introspective lyrics paired with a catchy beat and G-Dragon's rap offer a refreshing break while studying

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A catchy tune and upbeat rhythm provide a light-hearted backdrop for studying, keeping your energy levels high and your focus sharp

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

