10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect OSTs for Your Dreams
A soothing melody that embraces you like a warm blanket, transporting you to a realm of peaceful dreams under a starlit sky
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
IU's soulful voice paints a picture of dreams and aspirations, guiding you through a journey of self-discovery and creativity
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU:
IU's gentle vocals serenade you into a realm of tranquility, where dreams intertwine with reality, and the night becomes a canvas for endless possibilities
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
BTS's enchanting tune carries you to a euphoric realm, where dreams flourish and aspirations soar amidst a symphony of celestial melodies
Euphoria by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyeon's captivating voice invites you to wander through the corridors of time, where dreams and memories intertwine in a mesmerizing dance
Time Lapse by Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
IU's tender ballad whispers promises of tomorrow, guiding you through the night with gentle reassurance and the belief that dreams do come true
Someday by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Wanna One's heartfelt serenade wraps you in a cocoon of tranquility, where dreams bloom like delicate flowers, filling the night with beauty and grace
Beautiful by Wanna One:
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
DAY6's emotive melody captures the bittersweet essence of dreams, echoing the memories of the past while paving the way for a brighter future
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taeyeon's celestial vocals shimmer like starlight, guiding you through the cosmos of your dreams, where constellations dance and wishes come true
Starlight by Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
Eddy Kim's soulful melody serenades the night, casting a spell of tranquility and solace as you embark on a journey through the realms of dreams
When Night Falls by Eddy Kim:
Image: Mystic89