Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Are Perfect OSTs for Your Dreams

A soothing melody that embraces you like a warm blanket, transporting you to a realm of peaceful dreams under a starlit sky

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Spring Day by BTS:

IU's soulful voice paints a picture of dreams and aspirations, guiding you through a journey of self-discovery and creativity

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU: 

IU's gentle vocals serenade you into a realm of tranquility, where dreams intertwine with reality, and the night becomes a canvas for endless possibilities

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

BTS's enchanting tune carries you to a euphoric realm, where dreams flourish and aspirations soar amidst a symphony of celestial melodies

Euphoria by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyeon's captivating voice invites you to wander through the corridors of time, where dreams and memories intertwine in a mesmerizing dance

Time Lapse by Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

IU's tender ballad whispers promises of tomorrow, guiding you through the night with gentle reassurance and the belief that dreams do come true

Someday by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Wanna One's heartfelt serenade wraps you in a cocoon of tranquility, where dreams bloom like delicate flowers, filling the night with beauty and grace

Beautiful by Wanna One: 

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

DAY6's emotive melody captures the bittersweet essence of dreams, echoing the memories of the past while paving the way for a brighter future

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Taeyeon's celestial vocals shimmer like starlight, guiding you through the cosmos of your dreams, where constellations dance and wishes come true

Starlight by Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Eddy Kim's soulful melody serenades the night, casting a spell of tranquility and solace as you embark on a journey through the realms of dreams

When Night Falls by Eddy Kim: 

Image: Mystic89

