SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY

june 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Became Cultural Resets

Released in 2020, "Dynamite" became BTS's first all-English song, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and breaking multiple records

Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite (BTS)

In 2012, "Gangnam Style" went viral globally, becoming the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views and introducing K-pop to the world

Image credit: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style (PSY)

"Nobody," released in 2008, was the first K-pop song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, paving the way for future K-pop acts

Image credit: JYP Entertainment

Nobody (Wonder Girls)

Released in 2018, "Ddu-du Ddu-du" broke YouTube records and solidified Blackpink's status as global superstars

Ddu-du Ddu-du (Blackpink)

Image credit: YG Entertainment

In 2018, "What is Love?" captivated audiences with its infectious melody and charming music video, establishing Twice as a top girl group

What is Love? (Twice)

Image credit: JYP Entertainment

"Blood Sweat and Tears," released in 2016, showcased BTS's artistic evolution and played a crucial role in their global rise

Blood Sweat and Tears (BTS)

Image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Released in 2018, "Love Scenario" became an anthem, especially among younger audiences, and dominated charts in South Korea

Love Scenario (iKON)

Image credit: YG Entertainment

In 2020, "How You Like That" broke multiple records and further cemented Blackpink's dominance in the K-pop scene

How You Like That (Blackpink)

Image credit: YG Entertainment

Released in 2009, "Ring Ding Dong" became a cultural phenomenon with its catchy chorus and unique sound, influencing K-pop music

Ring Ding Dong (SHINee)

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Released in 2009, "Gee" boosted Girl's Generation to stardom with its catchy melody and vibrant choreography, boosting K-pop's global reach

Gee (Girl's Generation)

Image credit: SM Entertainment

