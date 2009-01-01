10 K-pop Songs That Became Cultural Resets
Released in 2020, "Dynamite" became BTS's first all-English song, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and breaking multiple records
Dynamite (BTS)
In 2012, "Gangnam Style" went viral globally, becoming the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views and introducing K-pop to the world
Gangnam Style (PSY)
"Nobody," released in 2008, was the first K-pop song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, paving the way for future K-pop acts
Nobody (Wonder Girls)
Released in 2018, "Ddu-du Ddu-du" broke YouTube records and solidified Blackpink's status as global superstars
Ddu-du Ddu-du (Blackpink)
In 2018, "What is Love?" captivated audiences with its infectious melody and charming music video, establishing Twice as a top girl group
What is Love? (Twice)
"Blood Sweat and Tears," released in 2016, showcased BTS's artistic evolution and played a crucial role in their global rise
Blood Sweat and Tears (BTS)
Released in 2018, "Love Scenario" became an anthem, especially among younger audiences, and dominated charts in South Korea
Love Scenario (iKON)
In 2020, "How You Like That" broke multiple records and further cemented Blackpink's dominance in the K-pop scene
How You Like That (Blackpink)
Released in 2009, "Ring Ding Dong" became a cultural phenomenon with its catchy chorus and unique sound, influencing K-pop music
Ring Ding Dong (SHINee)
Released in 2009, "Gee" boosted Girl's Generation to stardom with its catchy melody and vibrant choreography, boosting K-pop's global reach
Gee (Girl's Generation)
