Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that broke world records

This song was a global sensation and it broke the record for the most views YouTube video in history with over 4.4 billion views

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image: YG Entertainment

His follow-up single was also a huge hit and become the first K-pop music videos to reach a billion views on YouTube

Gentleman by PSY

Image: YG Entertainment

This song was a major breakthrough for BLACKPINK and became the most viewed K-pop music video in 24hrs with over 1.8 billion views now

 Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK continued their record-breaking streak with another single becoming the fastest K-pop video to reach 100 million views

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s other release broke records becoming the most-viewed music video by a female group in 24 hours with over 1.1 billion views

How You Like That by BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment

This collaboration of BTS and Halsey was a huge success and became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This was a breakthrough song for BTS becoming the first video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and over 1.1 billion views as of today

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA by BTS 

This remix of BTS's song MIC Drop became the first song to reach number 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song chart

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS (Steve Aoki Remix)

This song became BTS's most-viewed music video in 24 hours with over 45 million views. It has over 1.1 billion views now

Idol by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This song became BTS's first song to reach  number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Fake Love by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

