10 K-pop songs that broke world records
This song was a global sensation and it broke the record for the most views YouTube video in history with over 4.4 billion views
Gangnam Style by PSY
His follow-up single was also a huge hit and become the first K-pop music videos to reach a billion views on YouTube
Gentleman by PSY
This song was a major breakthrough for BLACKPINK and became the most viewed K-pop music video in 24hrs with over 1.8 billion views now
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK continued their record-breaking streak with another single becoming the fastest K-pop video to reach 100 million views
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s other release broke records becoming the most-viewed music video by a female group in 24 hours with over 1.1 billion views
How You Like That by BLACKPINK
This collaboration of BTS and Halsey was a huge success and became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube
Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey
This was a breakthrough song for BTS becoming the first video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and over 1.1 billion views as of today
DNA by BTS
This remix of BTS's song MIC Drop became the first song to reach number 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song chart
MIC Drop by BTS (Steve Aoki Remix)
This song became BTS's most-viewed music video in 24 hours with over 45 million views. It has over 1.1 billion views now
Idol by BTS
This song became BTS's first song to reach number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Fake Love by BTS
