10 K-pop songs that can be your life’s OST
A powerful anthem for overcoming obstacles and facing challenges head-on, igniting the fire within to conquer any adversity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS
A bold declaration of self-love and empowerment, inspiring confidence to embrace individuality and break free from societal norms
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY
A nostalgic melody weaving through the highs and lows of life, encapsulating the beauty of memories and enduring love
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
A poignant ballad symbolizing hope and resilience in the face of loss and longing, resonating with the journey of healing and growth
Spring Day by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A vibrant celebration of youth and joy, radiating with infectious energy and a carefree spirit, painting life in vivid hues
Fancy by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
A seductive groove embodying the thrill of temptation and desire, evoking a sense of allure and mystery in life's unfolding chapters
The Eve by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
A fierce anthem of empowerment and liberation, empowering individuals to break free from toxic relationships and reclaim their strength
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
A plea for salvation and guidance, echoing the search for purpose and meaning amidst life's uncertainties, offering solace and reassurance
Save Me by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A sassy anthem of independence and self-assurance exuding confidence and sassiness, empowering individuals to embrace their inner strength
Gashina by Sunmi
Image: MakeUs Entertainment
A captivating melody celebrating personal growth and resilience, empowering individuals to write their own story of triumph and courage
Heroine by Sunmi
Image: MakeUs Entertainment