10 K-pop songs that can be your morning alarm
A cheerful melody with uplifting lyrics, Good Day by BTS promises to start your morning on a positive note, energizing you for the day ahead
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Good Day:
TWICE's upbeat track Wake Me Up is a vibrant anthem that will gently rouse you from slumber, setting the tone for a lively day
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Wake Me Up:
With its energetic beats and empowering message, EXO's Power is the perfect morning alarm to kick-start your day with motivation and enthusiasm
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Power:
The catchy tune of Red Flavor by Red Velvet will brighten your morning and evoke images of sunny days, setting a joyful tone for the day ahead
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's infectious energy in As If It's Your Last will jolt you awake, infusing your morning with excitement and anticipation for what's to come
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last:
Image: YG Entertainment.
TWICE's Cheer Up is a peppy track that will instantly uplift your spirits and put a smile on your face as you greet the day ahead
TWICE - Cheer Up:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's Just Right delivers a message of self-love and confidence, making it the perfect morning anthem to boost your mood and start your day positively
NCT 127's Wake Up is a lively track that will gently stir you from sleep, filling your morning with energy and anticipation for the day ahead
NCT 127 - Wake Up:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' empowering track My Pace encourages you to take control of your day, setting your own rhythm and pace from the moment you wake up
Stray Kids - My Pace:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
IU's sweet and melodic Good Day is a gentle wake-up call that will ease you into the morning with its soothing vocals and heartwarming melody
IU - Good Day:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.