Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that can be your morning alarm

A cheerful melody with uplifting lyrics, Good Day by BTS promises to start your morning on a positive note, energizing you for the day ahead

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Good Day: 

TWICE's upbeat track Wake Me Up is a vibrant anthem that will gently rouse you from slumber, setting the tone for a lively day

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Wake Me Up: 

With its energetic beats and empowering message, EXO's Power is the perfect morning alarm to kick-start your day with motivation and enthusiasm

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO - Power: 

The catchy tune of Red Flavor by Red Velvet will brighten your morning and evoke images of sunny days, setting a joyful tone for the day ahead

Red Velvet - Red Flavor:

Image: SM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's infectious energy in As If It's Your Last will jolt you awake, infusing your morning with excitement and anticipation for what's to come

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last:

Image: YG Entertainment.

TWICE's Cheer Up is a peppy track that will instantly uplift your spirits and put a smile on your face as you greet the day ahead

TWICE - Cheer Up: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's Just Right delivers a message of self-love and confidence, making it the perfect morning anthem to boost your mood and start your day positively

NCT 127's Wake Up is a lively track that will gently stir you from sleep, filling your morning with energy and anticipation for the day ahead

NCT 127 - Wake Up: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' empowering track My Pace encourages you to take control of your day, setting your own rhythm and pace from the moment you wake up

Stray Kids - My Pace: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

IU's sweet and melodic Good Day is a gentle wake-up call that will ease you into the morning with its soothing vocals and heartwarming melody

IU - Good Day: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

