Pujya Doss

MARCH 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that can teach you better Korean

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT by TWICE: 

TWICE's catchy song teaches Korean through repetitive phrases like TT, making it fun to learn while enjoying their addictive choreography

BTS's upbeat track features easy-to-follow lyrics and pronunciation, perfect for picking up conversational Korean while grooving to its infectious rhythm.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

iKON's hit song uses simple language and relatable storytelling, making it a great tool for learning everyday Korean expressions and vocabulary

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Girls' Generation's iconic track features repetitive lyrics and a catchy melody, making it an enjoyable way to practice basic Korean phrases and pronunciation

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

TWICE's cheerful anthem includes clear and easy-to-understand lyrics, making it a fun resource for learning Korean while singing along to its catchy chorus

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

BLACKPINK's powerful song offers a chance to learn Korean slang and expressions commonly used by Korean youth, adding a modern twist to language learning

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's uplifting track features simple lyrics and pronunciation, making it an effective tool for beginners to learn Korean while enjoying its positive message

Just Right by GOT7: 

BTS's popular song combines Korean and English lyrics, providing a balanced approach for learners to practice both languages in a fun way

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey: 

TWICE's stylish song offers a chance to pick up Korean through its repetitive chorus and catchy hooks, making it an engaging resource for language learners

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wonder Girls' reggae-inspired track features clear pronunciation and relatable lyrics, making it a useful tool for learning Korean language and culture

Why So Lonely by Wonder Girls: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

