10 happy K-pop tracks you need to listen
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
A sweet and nostalgic tune that feels like a warm hug, perfect for reminiscing about happy memories
Jungkook’s angelic voice lifts your spirits and fills your heart with pure joy, making every day feel magical
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria by BTS:
A mellow and introspective song that celebrates personal growth and the beauty of self-discovery
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon):
This empowering anthem reminds you of your worth and the importance of feeling appreciated and loved
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
A dreamy track that soothes your mind and soul, making it the perfect ending to a busy day
Lullaby by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A vibrant and energetic song that captures the magic of twilight, leaving you with a sense of wonder and excitement
Blue Hour by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fierce and confident track that encourages you to embrace your individuality and stay true to yourself
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad that provides comfort and hope, reminding you that love and connection can conquer any distance
Universe by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A beautiful and poetic love song that wraps you in its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics
Not by the Moon by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A captivating song that combines elegance and strength, making you feel empowered and ready to take on anything
Psycho by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment