Pujya Doss

JULY 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 happy K-pop tracks you need to listen

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON:

A sweet and nostalgic tune that feels like a warm hug, perfect for reminiscing about happy memories

Jungkook’s angelic voice lifts your spirits and fills your heart with pure joy, making every day feel magical

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by BTS:

A mellow and introspective song that celebrates personal growth and the beauty of self-discovery

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon):

This empowering anthem reminds you of your worth and the importance of feeling appreciated and loved

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE:

A dreamy track that soothes your mind and soul, making it the perfect ending to a busy day

Lullaby by GOT7:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A vibrant and energetic song that captures the magic of twilight, leaving you with a sense of wonder and excitement

Blue Hour by TXT:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fierce and confident track that encourages you to embrace your individuality and stay true to yourself

Dalla Dalla by ITZY:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad that provides comfort and hope, reminding you that love and connection can conquer any distance

Universe by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A beautiful and poetic love song that wraps you in its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics

Not by the Moon by GOT7:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A captivating song that combines elegance and strength, making you feel empowered and ready to take on anything

Psycho by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

