10 K-pop Songs That Defined Your Rookie Fan Era
LOONA's bubbly debut anthem, merging 12 distinct sounds into a joyous, bubblegum pop celebration after a unique solo introduction
Image: Blockberry Creative.
Hi High - LOONA
Twice's sweet debut with a zombie twist. Nine members sing about true love in a catchy, saccharine melody
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Like Ooh-Ahh - Twice
IVE's explosive debut plays with tempo, and vocals, building from a sparse start to a vibrant chorus
Eleven - IVE
Image: Swing Entertainment.
NCT's lush, bass-driven debut marked diverse K-pop journey beginnings
The 7th Sense - NCT
Image: SM Entertainment.
BTS' hip-hop-focused debut challenging societal expectations, driven by rap line, social commentary on youth aspirations
No More Dream - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
SuperM's successful, unique debut blending jumping, popping, featuring idols from SM Entertainment groups
Jopping - SuperM
Image: SM Entertainment.
Miss A's debut, a dance-pop track challenging judgments with subdued yet powerful vocals and lush harmonies
Bad Girl, Good Girl - Miss A
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NU'EST's anthemic debut, EDM stylings with throbbing bass and nostalgic elements
Face - NU'EST
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
EXO's powerful debut marked by Gregorian chants, dramatic strings, setting the tone for their future work
MAMA - EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
Girl's Generation's 15-year-old debut focusing on vocals, performance, setting standards for girl groups
Into the New World - Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment.