10 K-pop Songs That Get You Through Adulting
Peppy anthem reminding you to stay cool under pressure, even with deadlines looming
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Very Nice by SEVENTEEN:
Breezy tropical vibes that make you forget your troubles and just want to dance
Image: WM Entertainment
Dolphin by Oh My Girl:
Fierce motivation to chase your dreams, even if everyone doubts you
Guerilla by Ateez:
Image: KQ Entertainment
Quirky magic spell to bring back your confidence when you're feeling down
Zimzalabim by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Sassy girl power anthem that reminds you to be yourself, no matter what
Dingga by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW Entertainment
High-energy song to blast when you need a pick-me-up to conquer your to-do list
HIT by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Playful reminder to embrace your weirdness and have fun, even as an adult
LIke OOH-AHH by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Empowering anthem about overcoming doubt and achieving your goals
Fearless by LE SSERAFIM:
Image: HYBE Labels
Catchy tune that perfectly captures the frustration and drama of everyday adulting
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sweet reminder that you're not alone in the struggle, with a friend (or BTS) by your side
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC