Pujya Doss

june 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Get You Through Adulting

Peppy anthem reminding you to stay cool under pressure, even with deadlines looming

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN: 

Breezy tropical vibes that make you forget your troubles and just want to dance

Image: WM Entertainment

Dolphin by Oh My Girl: 

Fierce motivation to chase your dreams, even if everyone doubts you

Guerilla by Ateez: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

Quirky magic spell to bring back your confidence when you're feeling down

Zimzalabim by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Sassy girl power anthem that reminds you to be yourself, no matter what

Dingga by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW Entertainment

High-energy song to blast when you need a pick-me-up to conquer your to-do list

HIT by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Playful reminder to embrace your weirdness and have fun, even as an adult

LIke OOH-AHH by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Empowering anthem about overcoming doubt and achieving your goals

Fearless by LE SSERAFIM: 

Image: HYBE Labels

Catchy tune that perfectly captures the frustration and drama of everyday adulting

TT by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sweet reminder that you're not alone in the struggle, with a friend (or BTS) by your side

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

