10 K-pop Songs That Give "Love Yourself" Lyrics
Jennie's SOLO empowers independence and self-reliance, celebrating individuality and strength in solitude
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jennie – SOLO:
IU's Palette embraces maturity and self-discovery, navigating the complexities of adulthood with honesty and grace
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU – Palette (feat. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon):
Lee Suhyun's ALIEN celebrates uniqueness and belonging, embracing differences and finding solace in individuality
Image: YG Entertainment
AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – ALIEN:
Taeyeon's "Dear Me" is a heartfelt anthem of self-compassion and resilience, offering solace and encouragement in times of struggle, fostering inner strength and growth
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon - "Dear Me":
ITZY's WANNABE champions authenticity and self-acceptance, rejecting societal expectations and embracing individuality with pride
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY – WANNABE:
SF9's Enough encourages self-worth and empowerment, reminding listeners that they are deserving of love and respect just as they are
Image: FNC Entertainment
SF9 – Enough:
IVE's I AM celebrates self-identity and confidence, empowering listeners to embrace their unique qualities and stand tall in their individuality
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE – I AM:
Jeon Somi's BIRTHDAY exudes self-assurance and celebration, encouraging listeners to cherish themselves and embrace their worth on their special day
Image: The Black Label
Jeon Somi – BIRTHDAY:
ROYALTY by MUSTB promotes self-respect and dignity, empowering listeners to recognize their inherent value and stand as kings and queens
Image: MustM Entertainment
MUSTB – ROYALTY:
Click Here
Stray Kids' Grow Up offers guidance and reassurance, reminding listeners to be patient with themselves and embrace growth with courage
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids – Grow Up: