Pujya Doss

MARCH 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that give you weekend vibes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BTS's feel-good anthem radiates energy and joy, setting the perfect tone for a weekend filled with excitement and positivity

ATEEZ's upbeat track infuses you with the spirit of adventure, making weekends feel like thrilling journeys into uncharted territories

Image: KQ Entertainment

Wonderland by ATEEZ: 

EXO's tropical-infused song transports you to a carefree paradise, where weekends are all about relaxation and enjoying the moment

Image: SM Entertainment

Kokobop by EXO: 

Brave Girls' catchy tune exudes summer vibes, making you want to hit the beach or dance the night away under the stars

Image: Brave Entertainment

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Taeyeon's breezy melody evokes the leisurely atmosphere of weekends, offering a soothing escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life

Image: SM Entertainment

Weekend by Taeyeon: 

WJSN's upbeat track is synonymous with carefree weekends, urging you to let loose and dance away your worries

Image: Starship Entertainment

Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls): 

Image: YG Entertainment

iKON's feel-good anthem paints a picture of laid-back weekends spent with loved ones, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime

Love Scenario by iKON: 

SEVENTEEN's vibrant song radiates happiness and excitement, embodying the thrill of weekends filled with endless possibilities and adventures

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Oh My! by SEVENTEEN: 

Suzy's breezy vocals combined with DPR LIVE's smooth rap create the perfect weekend anthem. It's a refreshing blend of melodies that sets the mood for relaxation

Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE) by Suzy: 

Image: Management SOOP

TWICE's infectious beat invites you to escape into a world of carefree fun, where weekends are all about creating unforgettable memories with friends

Dance the Night Away by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

