10 K-pop songs that give you weekend vibes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BTS's feel-good anthem radiates energy and joy, setting the perfect tone for a weekend filled with excitement and positivity
ATEEZ's upbeat track infuses you with the spirit of adventure, making weekends feel like thrilling journeys into uncharted territories
Image: KQ Entertainment
Wonderland by ATEEZ:
EXO's tropical-infused song transports you to a carefree paradise, where weekends are all about relaxation and enjoying the moment
Image: SM Entertainment
Kokobop by EXO:
Brave Girls' catchy tune exudes summer vibes, making you want to hit the beach or dance the night away under the stars
Image: Brave Entertainment
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Taeyeon's breezy melody evokes the leisurely atmosphere of weekends, offering a soothing escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life
Image: SM Entertainment
Weekend by Taeyeon:
WJSN's upbeat track is synonymous with carefree weekends, urging you to let loose and dance away your worries
Image: Starship Entertainment
Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls):
Image: YG Entertainment
iKON's feel-good anthem paints a picture of laid-back weekends spent with loved ones, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime
Love Scenario by iKON:
SEVENTEEN's vibrant song radiates happiness and excitement, embodying the thrill of weekends filled with endless possibilities and adventures
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Oh My! by SEVENTEEN:
Suzy's breezy vocals combined with DPR LIVE's smooth rap create the perfect weekend anthem. It's a refreshing blend of melodies that sets the mood for relaxation
Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE) by Suzy:
Image: Management SOOP
TWICE's infectious beat invites you to escape into a world of carefree fun, where weekends are all about creating unforgettable memories with friends
Dance the Night Away by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment