april 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Hit Different at 3 AM

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Moonchild by RM: 

RM's soothing voice and introspective lyrics provide solace during late nights, embracing feelings of solitude and reflection

This comforting anthem reminds you that brighter days are ahead, offering solace and hope in the quiet hours

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

2! 3! (Hoping for More Good Days) by BTS: 

Kyuhyun's emotive vocals and sentimental lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing, offering solace and comfort in the quiet hours of the night

Image: SM Entertainment

At Gwanghwamun by Kyuhyun (Super Junior): 

A.C.E's ethereal harmonies and enchanting melody evoke a sense of otherworldly enchantment, perfect for quiet contemplation in the stillness of the night

Image: Beat Interactive

Goblin (Favorite Boys) by A.C.E: 

MAMAMOO's soulful vocals and mellow rhythm paint a serene picture of a starlit sky, offering a sense of calm and wonder during late-night musings

Image: RBW

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

J-Hope's vibrant energy and uplifting lyrics transport you to a world of imagination and possibility, providing an escape from the silence of the night

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Daydream by J-Hope: 

Monsta X's emotive vocals and atmospheric soundscapes envelop you in a dreamlike state, offering a sense of comfort and escapism in the early hours

Lost in the Dream by Monsta X: 

Image: Starship Entertainment.

BTS's euphoric anthem fills the night with optimism and bliss, encouraging you to embrace the moment and find joy in the quiet solitude

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by BTS: 

IU's soothing voice and gentle melody create a tranquil atmosphere, guiding you through the night with warmth and serenity

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

DAY6's uplifting anthem celebrates the beauty of the present moment, inspiring gratitude and reflection as the world slumbers

Time of Our Life by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

