10 K-pop Songs That Hit Different at 3 AM
Moonchild by RM:
RM's soothing voice and introspective lyrics provide solace during late nights, embracing feelings of solitude and reflection
This comforting anthem reminds you that brighter days are ahead, offering solace and hope in the quiet hours
2! 3! (Hoping for More Good Days) by BTS:
Kyuhyun's emotive vocals and sentimental lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing, offering solace and comfort in the quiet hours of the night
At Gwanghwamun by Kyuhyun (Super Junior):
A.C.E's ethereal harmonies and enchanting melody evoke a sense of otherworldly enchantment, perfect for quiet contemplation in the stillness of the night
Goblin (Favorite Boys) by A.C.E:
MAMAMOO's soulful vocals and mellow rhythm paint a serene picture of a starlit sky, offering a sense of calm and wonder during late-night musings
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
J-Hope's vibrant energy and uplifting lyrics transport you to a world of imagination and possibility, providing an escape from the silence of the night
Daydream by J-Hope:
Monsta X's emotive vocals and atmospheric soundscapes envelop you in a dreamlike state, offering a sense of comfort and escapism in the early hours
Lost in the Dream by Monsta X:
BTS's euphoric anthem fills the night with optimism and bliss, encouraging you to embrace the moment and find joy in the quiet solitude
Euphoria by BTS:
IU's soothing voice and gentle melody create a tranquil atmosphere, guiding you through the night with warmth and serenity
Through the Night by IU:
DAY6's uplifting anthem celebrates the beauty of the present moment, inspiring gratitude and reflection as the world slumbers
Time of Our Life by DAY6:
