10 K-pop songs that keep your head bopping
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dope
BTS's Dope dance break bursts with synchronized moves, high energy, and iconic formations, showcasing their dynamic choreography. Prepare to be amazed by their precision and charisma.
BLACKPINK's fierce Kill This Love dance break features powerful formations, sharp moves, and captivating visuals. Their synchronized intensity sets the stage on fire.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
TWICE's Feel Special dance break is a mesmerizing blend of elegance and strength. The intricate choreography complements the song's emotional resonance, leaving a lasting impression.
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Feel Special
EXO's Call Me Baby showcases their signature precision and fluidity. The dance break's charismatic execution and seamless transitions highlight the group's exceptional performance skills.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Call Me Baby
ITZY's Wannabe dance break radiates confidence, featuring powerful moves and impactful visuals. The dynamic choreography perfectly complements the song's empowering message.
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - Wannabe
EVERGLOW's Adios dance break is a powerful display of energy and synchronization. The intense choreography, combined with their fierce stage presence, leaves a lasting impression.
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
EVERGLOW - Adios
ATEEZ's Say My Name dance break is a whirlwind of intensity, showcasing their dynamic moves and synchronization. The captivating choreography amplifies the song's powerful vibe.
ATEEZ - Say My Name
Image: KQ Entertainment
MAMAMOO's HIP dance break exudes charisma and style. The group's flawless execution of intricate moves and playful interactions makes it a standout moment in K-pop choreography.
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO - HIP
GFRIEND's Fingertip dance break combines energetic moves with captivating formations. The dynamic choreography adds an extra layer of excitement to the song's upbeat vibe.
GFRIEND - Fingertip
Image: Source Music (now under Big Hit Music)
STRAY KIDS' God's Menu dance break is a feast for the eyes, featuring powerful and precise choreography. The energetic performance perfectly complements the song's intense sound.
STRAY KIDS - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment