10 K-pop songs that live rent-free in your head pt 2
Powerful vocals and fierce rap break in a girl crush anthem. Chant We fearless soon
Image: HYBE Labels
Fearless by LE SSERAFIM
Energetic and playful song with infectious chorus and nanana hook for dancing
Image: JYP Entertainment
NANANA by GOT7
Dark, intense song with powerful rap verses and unforgettable oh oh oh chant
Image: JYP Entertainment
Maniac by Stray Kids
Smooth vocals blend with groovy bassline for addictive song that sticks in your head
Image: Starship Entertainment
LOVE DIVE by IVE
Confident song with strong rap verse and catchy dun dun dun chorus demanding attention
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Dun Dun by EVERGLOW
Adorable Uh oh! chant in quirky love song
Image: JYP Entertainment
TT by TWICE
Dark, catchy verses explode into playful chorus in love gamble
Image: SM Entertainment
Russian Roulette by Red Velvet
High-energy vocals and synchronized dance create addictive anthem
Image: Pledis Entertainment
HIT by SEVENTEEN
Fierce rap verses and bold chorus empower you to roar
Image: Cube Entertainment
Lion by (G)I-DLE
Click Here
Sweet vocals and feel-good melody make you want to sing along
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS