Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that live rent-free in your head pt 2

Powerful vocals and fierce rap break in a girl crush anthem. Chant We fearless soon

Image:  HYBE Labels

Fearless by LE SSERAFIM 

Energetic and playful song with infectious chorus and nanana hook for dancing

Image:  JYP Entertainment

NANANA by GOT7 

Dark, intense song with powerful rap verses and unforgettable oh oh oh chant

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Maniac by Stray Kids

Smooth vocals blend with groovy bassline for addictive song that sticks in your head

Image:  Starship Entertainment

LOVE DIVE by IVE 

Confident song with strong rap verse and catchy dun dun dun chorus demanding attention

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

Dun Dun by EVERGLOW 

Adorable Uh oh! chant in quirky love song

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TT by TWICE

Dark, catchy verses explode into playful chorus in love gamble

Image:  SM Entertainment

Russian Roulette by Red Velvet 

High-energy vocals and synchronized dance create addictive anthem

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

HIT by SEVENTEEN

Fierce rap verses and bold chorus empower you to roar

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Lion by (G)I-DLE 

Sweet vocals and feel-good melody make you want to sing along

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS

THANKS FOR READING

