Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs that made it to Hollywood

A fiery anthem that ignites the soul, soundtracking action scenes in Fast & Furious 4

Image: SM Entertainment

Rising Sun by TVXQ

A catchy dance tune with a whimsical vibe, featured in the animated film Penguins of Madagascar

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nobody by Wonder Girls

A funky and energetic track that gets the party started, used in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

A dreamy and atmospheric song that captures the wonder of the universe, featured in the sci-fi film The Fantastic Four

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fantastic by RM feat. Mandy Ventrice

A powerful and empowering track with a fierce music video, featured in the Justice League trailer

Image: YG Entertainment

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK

A humorous and upbeat song with a catchy chorus, featured in the Marvel film Black Panther

Image: P Nation

Hangover by PSY feat. Snoop Dogg

Looking for a thrilling K-Pop hit that took the world by storm? Then How You Like That by BLACKPINK is that song, and you’ll find it as part of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

How You Like That by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

A dark and edgy pop-rock song with a dramatic music video, featured in the animated film Trolls World Tour

Image: SM Entertainment

Russian Roulette by Red Velvet

A heartwarming ballad about the power of friendship, featured in the Marvel film Eternals

Friends by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Because one song wasn’t enough, we got to add another BTS song to the list. The song is not only known for its energetic and catchy sound but also because of its meaningful lyrics 

Image: MBC

Not Today by BTS 

