10 K-pop Songs that made it to Hollywood
A fiery anthem that ignites the soul, soundtracking action scenes in Fast & Furious 4
Image: SM Entertainment
Rising Sun by TVXQ
A catchy dance tune with a whimsical vibe, featured in the animated film Penguins of Madagascar
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nobody by Wonder Girls
A funky and energetic track that gets the party started, used in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG
A dreamy and atmospheric song that captures the wonder of the universe, featured in the sci-fi film The Fantastic Four
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fantastic by RM feat. Mandy Ventrice
A powerful and empowering track with a fierce music video, featured in the Justice League trailer
Image: YG Entertainment
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK
A humorous and upbeat song with a catchy chorus, featured in the Marvel film Black Panther
Image: P Nation
Hangover by PSY feat. Snoop Dogg
Looking for a thrilling K-Pop hit that took the world by storm? Then How You Like That by BLACKPINK is that song, and you’ll find it as part of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
How You Like That by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
A dark and edgy pop-rock song with a dramatic music video, featured in the animated film Trolls World Tour
Image: SM Entertainment
Russian Roulette by Red Velvet
A heartwarming ballad about the power of friendship, featured in the Marvel film Eternals
Friends by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Because one song wasn’t enough, we got to add another BTS song to the list. The song is not only known for its energetic and catchy sound but also because of its meaningful lyrics
Image: MBC
Not Today by BTS