10 K-pop Songs That Make You Feel Like a Boss
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
With its powerful beats and confident lyrics, this song makes you feel like you're on top of the world
The title says it all - this song exudes confidence and swagger, making you feel like you can conquer anything
Image: SM Entertainment
Boss by NCT U:
With its fierce energy and bold attitude, this song pumps you up and makes you feel unstoppable
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
DUN DUN by EVERGLOW:
BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and commanding presence in this song make you feel empowered and ready to take charge
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
This high-energy track ignites your inner fire and motivates you to chase your dreams with determination and passion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
With its catchy chorus and dynamic choreography, this song makes you feel invincible and ready to take on any challenge
Image: Pledis Entertainment
HIT by SEVENTEEN:
BTS's uplifting anthem reminds you that you can overcome any obstacle and emerge victorious, no matter what stands in your way
Not Today by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This edgy and powerful track empowers you to embrace your individuality and face the unknown with confidence
Image: JYP Entertainment
Side Effects by Stray Kids:
Super Junior's charismatic performance in this song exudes sophistication and style, making you feel like a classy and confident leader
Black Suit by Super Junior:
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
With its infectious beat and charismatic vocals, this song exudes swag and makes you feel like you own the room
Good Boy by GD X TAEYANG:
Image: YG Entertainment