april 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs That Make You Feel Like a Boss

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

With its powerful beats and confident lyrics, this song makes you feel like you're on top of the world

The title says it all - this song exudes confidence and swagger, making you feel like you can conquer anything

Image: SM Entertainment

Boss by NCT U: 

With its fierce energy and bold attitude, this song pumps you up and makes you feel unstoppable

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

DUN DUN by EVERGLOW: 

BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and commanding presence in this song make you feel empowered and ready to take charge

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

This high-energy track ignites your inner fire and motivates you to chase your dreams with determination and passion

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

With its catchy chorus and dynamic choreography, this song makes you feel invincible and ready to take on any challenge

Image: Pledis Entertainment

HIT by SEVENTEEN: 

BTS's uplifting anthem reminds you that you can overcome any obstacle and emerge victorious, no matter what stands in your way

Not Today by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This edgy and powerful track empowers you to embrace your individuality and face the unknown with confidence

Image: JYP Entertainment

Side Effects by Stray Kids: 

Super Junior's charismatic performance in this song exudes sophistication and style, making you feel like a classy and confident leader

Black Suit by Super Junior: 

Image: SM Entertainment

With its infectious beat and charismatic vocals, this song exudes swag and makes you feel like you own the room

Good Boy by GD X TAEYANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

