PUJYA DOSS

may 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that motivate you to work

A smooth blend of pop and funk, this track is a morning mood booster with catchy hooks and infectious energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS

IU's soothing vocals paired with a dreamy melody create a serene atmosphere, making your commute a peaceful journey

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

LILAC by IU

A futuristic sound adventure, this song's powerful beats and dynamic vocals transform your commute into a thrilling ride

Next Level by aespa

Image: SM Entertainment.

A funky and upbeat anthem, EXO's groovy beats add a dash of excitement to your morning routine

Don't Fight The Feeling by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment.

This track's vibrant pop sound and infectious rhythm turn your commute into a delightful dance party

Dun Dun Dance by OH MY GIRL

Image: WM Entertainment.

A feel-good anthem encouraging spontaneous dance, this song blends positivity and rhythm to kickstart your day

Permission to Dance by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's captivating vocals and a catchy chorus make this track a feel-good choice, transforming your commute into a star-studded journey

Celebrity by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM

Image: SM Entertainment.

Spicy beats and energetic vibes define this song, turning your commute into a flavorful and dynamic experience

A powerful solo debut, ROSÉ's emotive vocals and a rock-infused sound make your commute a cinematic and introspective journey

On The Ground by ROSÉ

Image: YG Entertainment.

This upbeat track's mix of retro vibes and modern pop creates an energetic atmosphere, making your commute a lively and enjoyable experience

ASAP by STAYC

Image: High Up Entertainment.

