Pujya Doss

MARCH 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that motivate you to work better 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS: 

BTS's powerful anthem inspires resilience and determination, urging listeners to overcome obstacles and keep moving forward with confidence

GOT7's energetic track ignites a fire within, pushing you to take charge and conquer challenges with unstoppable vigor

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

BTS's upbeat song encourages smart budgeting and hard work while reminding you to enjoy life responsibly along the way

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Go Go by BTS: 

BTS's collaboration with Charli XCX evokes a sense of ambition and aspiration, fueling your drive to chase your dreams relentlessly

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dream Glow by BTS ft. Charli XCX: 

Stray Kids' electrifying anthem pumps you up for success, motivating you to strive for victory and reach new heights of achievement

Image: JYP Entertainment

Victory Song by Stray Kids: 

DAY6's dynamic song empowers you to confront challenges head-on, reminding you that setbacks are temporary and you have the strength to persevere

Image: JYP Entertainment

Shoot Me by DAY6: 

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's uplifting track fills you with confidence and determination, reminding you of your inner strength and capability to overcome any obstacle

Power by EXO: 

ITZY's bold anthem encourages assertiveness and self-assurance, reminding you to embrace your confidence and go after what you want without hesitation

Image: JYP Entertainment

Not Shy by ITZY: 

BIGBANG's iconic hit energizes you with its infectious beat and powerful lyrics, motivating you to unleash your full potential and shine brightly

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's high-energy track celebrates hard work and success, inspiring you to push your limits and strive for excellence in everything you do

Dope by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

