10 K-pop songs that motivate you to work better
Not Today by BTS:
BTS's powerful anthem inspires resilience and determination, urging listeners to overcome obstacles and keep moving forward with confidence
GOT7's energetic track ignites a fire within, pushing you to take charge and conquer challenges with unstoppable vigor
Hard Carry by GOT7:
BTS's upbeat song encourages smart budgeting and hard work while reminding you to enjoy life responsibly along the way
Go Go by BTS:
BTS's collaboration with Charli XCX evokes a sense of ambition and aspiration, fueling your drive to chase your dreams relentlessly
Dream Glow by BTS ft. Charli XCX:
Stray Kids' electrifying anthem pumps you up for success, motivating you to strive for victory and reach new heights of achievement
Victory Song by Stray Kids:
DAY6's dynamic song empowers you to confront challenges head-on, reminding you that setbacks are temporary and you have the strength to persevere
Shoot Me by DAY6:
EXO's uplifting track fills you with confidence and determination, reminding you of your inner strength and capability to overcome any obstacle
Power by EXO:
ITZY's bold anthem encourages assertiveness and self-assurance, reminding you to embrace your confidence and go after what you want without hesitation
Not Shy by ITZY:
BIGBANG's iconic hit energizes you with its infectious beat and powerful lyrics, motivating you to unleash your full potential and shine brightly
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
BTS's high-energy track celebrates hard work and success, inspiring you to push your limits and strive for excellence in everything you do
Dope by BTS:
