may 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that motivate you when working

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

With its powerful beat and confident lyrics, this song energizes you to tackle challenges head-on and strive for success

A high-energy track with a catchy chorus, it pumps you up and motivates you to push your limits and take on any task

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

With its fiery energy and uplifting message, this song encourages you to ignite your passion and work with determination towards your goals

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

With an electrifying beat and empowering lyrics, "Power" energizes listeners with its uplifting message, making it the perfect anthem to boost motivation

Image: SM Entertainment

Power by EXO:

A vibrant song with upbeat rhythms, it fills you with positivity and determination, urging you to keep moving forward no matter what obstacles you face

Image: SM Entertainment

We Go Up by NCT Dream:

With its exhilarating melody and motivational lyrics, this song encourages you to run towards your dreams with unwavering determination and resilience

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Run by BTS: 

This sleek and captivating track motivates you to move forward with confidence and grace, reminding you to trust in yourself and your abilities

Move by TAEMIN:

Image: SM Entertainment

With its smooth vocals and hypnotic beat, this song sets the perfect mood for productivity, inspiring you to focus and give your best effort

Image: SM Entertainment

The Eve by EXO: 

A dynamic track with an infectious groove, it boosts your energy and drive, reminding you that hard work and dedication will lead to success

Dope by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This empowering song encourages you to face challenges fearlessly and embrace your inner strength, motivating you to pursue your goals with confidence

Fearless by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

