10 K-pop songs that motivate you when working
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
With its powerful beat and confident lyrics, this song energizes you to tackle challenges head-on and strive for success
A high-energy track with a catchy chorus, it pumps you up and motivates you to push your limits and take on any task
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hard Carry by GOT7:
With its fiery energy and uplifting message, this song encourages you to ignite your passion and work with determination towards your goals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
With an electrifying beat and empowering lyrics, "Power" energizes listeners with its uplifting message, making it the perfect anthem to boost motivation
Image: SM Entertainment
Power by EXO:
A vibrant song with upbeat rhythms, it fills you with positivity and determination, urging you to keep moving forward no matter what obstacles you face
Image: SM Entertainment
We Go Up by NCT Dream:
With its exhilarating melody and motivational lyrics, this song encourages you to run towards your dreams with unwavering determination and resilience
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Run by BTS:
This sleek and captivating track motivates you to move forward with confidence and grace, reminding you to trust in yourself and your abilities
Move by TAEMIN:
Image: SM Entertainment
With its smooth vocals and hypnotic beat, this song sets the perfect mood for productivity, inspiring you to focus and give your best effort
Image: SM Entertainment
The Eve by EXO:
A dynamic track with an infectious groove, it boosts your energy and drive, reminding you that hard work and dedication will lead to success
Dope by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This empowering song encourages you to face challenges fearlessly and embrace your inner strength, motivating you to pursue your goals with confidence
Fearless by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment