Heading 3

 Hemelin Darlong

AUGUST 01, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that promote self-love

Grow Up by Stray Kids is an encouraging self-love track for youth, acknowledging growth and learning from mistakes. A perfect gift for loved ones, inspiring them to always love themselves unconditionally.

Grow Up by Stray Kids

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

ROYALTY by MUSTB

Image: MUSTB’s Instagram

The track ROYALTY is a song full of hope and courage, promoting self-confidence and belief in one's dreams. Perfect for boosting self-love and finding encouragement through inspiring music. Enjoy the positive energy!

BIRTHDAY is a pop and rap single celebrating self-love in an energizing way. Perfect for enjoying your birthday or any special day. Embrace your authentic self with this empowering track!

BIRTHDAY by Jeon Somi

Image: Jeon Somi’s Instagram

"I AM" is an upbeat pop dance track with a strong message of confidence and self-love. Perfect for party playlists, spreading positive vibes to all listeners!

I AM by IVE

Image: IVE’s Instagram

SF9's Enough is a beautiful track celebrating natural beauty and self-love. Perfect for lifting your spirits when feeling down. A great pick-me-up for your daily playlist!

ENOUGH by SF9

Image: SF9’s Instagram

WANNABE is a self-love anthem about embracing one's uniqueness and worth. Perfect for gifting to loved ones, spreading the message of self-acceptance to friends, family, and lovers.

WANNABE by ITZY

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

Step Back is a confident track about high self-esteem and protecting a significant other. Perfect for parties and clubs to enjoy powerful self-love vibes!

Step Back by GOT the Beat

Image: SM Town’s Official Instagram

A dance-pop track about self-love and empowerment. Moms boost their daughters' self-esteem, inspiring listeners to be their best selves. Great for hangouts with best friends, and spreading encouragement!

ALIEN by AKMU’s Lee Suhyun

Image: Lee Suhyun’s Instagram

The empowering pop-dance track SOLO celebrates self-expression after a breakup. Perfect for getting ready in the morning or an evening event. Embrace self-love and confidence!

SOLO by BLACKPINK’s Jennie 

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Written by IU and G-Dragon, with IU producing it. The lyrics reflect self-assurance and growth, making it perfect for a calming, encouraging playlist. Enjoy!

Palette by IU & G-Dragon

Image: IU’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here