10 K-pop songs that promote self-love
Grow Up by Stray Kids is an encouraging self-love track for youth, acknowledging growth and learning from mistakes. A perfect gift for loved ones, inspiring them to always love themselves unconditionally.
Grow Up by Stray Kids
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
ROYALTY by MUSTB
Image: MUSTB’s Instagram
The track ROYALTY is a song full of hope and courage, promoting self-confidence and belief in one's dreams. Perfect for boosting self-love and finding encouragement through inspiring music. Enjoy the positive energy!
BIRTHDAY is a pop and rap single celebrating self-love in an energizing way. Perfect for enjoying your birthday or any special day. Embrace your authentic self with this empowering track!
BIRTHDAY by Jeon Somi
Image: Jeon Somi’s Instagram
"I AM" is an upbeat pop dance track with a strong message of confidence and self-love. Perfect for party playlists, spreading positive vibes to all listeners!
I AM by IVE
Image: IVE’s Instagram
SF9's Enough is a beautiful track celebrating natural beauty and self-love. Perfect for lifting your spirits when feeling down. A great pick-me-up for your daily playlist!
ENOUGH by SF9
Image: SF9’s Instagram
WANNABE is a self-love anthem about embracing one's uniqueness and worth. Perfect for gifting to loved ones, spreading the message of self-acceptance to friends, family, and lovers.
WANNABE by ITZY
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
Step Back is a confident track about high self-esteem and protecting a significant other. Perfect for parties and clubs to enjoy powerful self-love vibes!
Step Back by GOT the Beat
Image: SM Town’s Official Instagram
A dance-pop track about self-love and empowerment. Moms boost their daughters' self-esteem, inspiring listeners to be their best selves. Great for hangouts with best friends, and spreading encouragement!
ALIEN by AKMU’s Lee Suhyun
Image: Lee Suhyun’s Instagram
The empowering pop-dance track SOLO celebrates self-expression after a breakup. Perfect for getting ready in the morning or an evening event. Embrace self-love and confidence!
SOLO by BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Written by IU and G-Dragon, with IU producing it. The lyrics reflect self-assurance and growth, making it perfect for a calming, encouraging playlist. Enjoy!
Palette by IU & G-Dragon
Image: IU’s Instagram