Pujya Doss

april 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that remind you of your boyfriend 

A beautiful ballad expressing longing and hope. BTS captivates with emotional vocals and meaningful lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day (BTS)

An upbeat anthem depicting a love story's ups and downs. iKON's catchy melody and relatable lyrics make it perfect for shared moments

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Love Scenario (iKON)

iKON's upbeat and confident track celebrates finding the perfect match. Share the joy of being someone's "type" with this energetic song. 

My Type (iKON)

Image: YG Entertainment

DAY6's emotional rock ballad narrates a bittersweet breakup. Touching lyrics and powerful vocals make it a heartfelt choice

You Were Beautiful (DAY6)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sultry and captivating track by EXO, conveying passion and desire. Smooth vocals and a seductive melody set a romantic mood

Love Shot (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

A melodic confession of admiration by Wanna One. The song's charm lies in its sincerity, making it ideal for expressing affection

Beautiful (Wanna One)

Image:  Swing Entertainment.

Red Velvet's upbeat love song radiates joy and affection. Playful lyrics and a catchy tune make it perfect for sharing smiles

With You (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

GFRIEND's sweet love song with harmonious vocals. The lyrics speak of promises and the joy of being together. Ideal for heartfelt moments

Love Whisper (GFRIEND)

Image:  Source Music.

A solo by BTS's Jimin, Serendipity is a dreamy serenade expressing love's enchantment. Jimin's soothing voice adds a romantic touch

Serendipity (BTS - Jimin)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's enchanting ballad Lilac reflects on love and nostalgia. The melody and IU's vocals create a serene atmosphere, perfect for shared introspection

Lilac (IU)

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

