10 K-pop songs that remind you of your boyfriend
A beautiful ballad expressing longing and hope. BTS captivates with emotional vocals and meaningful lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day (BTS)
An upbeat anthem depicting a love story's ups and downs. iKON's catchy melody and relatable lyrics make it perfect for shared moments
Image: YG Entertainment.
Love Scenario (iKON)
iKON's upbeat and confident track celebrates finding the perfect match. Share the joy of being someone's "type" with this energetic song.
My Type (iKON)
Image: YG Entertainment
DAY6's emotional rock ballad narrates a bittersweet breakup. Touching lyrics and powerful vocals make it a heartfelt choice
You Were Beautiful (DAY6)
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sultry and captivating track by EXO, conveying passion and desire. Smooth vocals and a seductive melody set a romantic mood
Love Shot (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
A melodic confession of admiration by Wanna One. The song's charm lies in its sincerity, making it ideal for expressing affection
Beautiful (Wanna One)
Image: Swing Entertainment.
Red Velvet's upbeat love song radiates joy and affection. Playful lyrics and a catchy tune make it perfect for sharing smiles
With You (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment.
GFRIEND's sweet love song with harmonious vocals. The lyrics speak of promises and the joy of being together. Ideal for heartfelt moments
Love Whisper (GFRIEND)
Image: Source Music.
A solo by BTS's Jimin, Serendipity is a dreamy serenade expressing love's enchantment. Jimin's soothing voice adds a romantic touch
Serendipity (BTS - Jimin)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
IU's enchanting ballad Lilac reflects on love and nostalgia. The melody and IU's vocals create a serene atmosphere, perfect for shared introspection
Lilac (IU)
Image: EDAM Entertainment.