10 K-pop songs that sure release Dopamine
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Cheer Up
Bubblegum pop perfection with catchy hooks and infectious energy that instantly lifts your mood, flooding your brain with feel-good dopamine
A euphoric blend of catchy melodies and dynamic vocals, sparking joy and excitement with every beat, releasing waves of dopamine
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Boy with Luv feat. Halsey
A summer anthem bursting with fruity beats and vibrant vocals, igniting your senses and flooding your brain with pleasure-inducing dopamine
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Dreamy and nostalgic, TXT's track evokes a sense of warmth and comfort, releasing dopamine as you reminisce about cherished memories and dream of brighter days
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT - Blue Hour
Tropical-infused beats and smooth vocals create a laid-back groove, inducing a state of blissful euphoria and releasing waves of dopamine
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Ko Ko Bop
Sweet and addictive, this catchy tune with charming visuals triggers a surge of dopamine, leaving you with a smile on your face
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - What is Love?
Image: JYP Entertainment
Empowering lyrics and upbeat melodies uplift your spirits, triggering a dopamine release as you dance along to its infectious rhythm
GOT7 - Just Right
Quirky and playful, this song's catchy hooks and unique sound stimulate your brain's pleasure centers, inducing a satisfying dopamine rush
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - BBIBBI
With its bold beats and powerful rap verses, this energetic track delivers an electrifying dopamine surge, leaving you pumped and energized
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bold and empowering, ITZY's anthem celebrates self-love and authenticity, unleashing dopamine as you dance to its addictive rhythm and affirm your individuality
ITZY - WANNABE
Image: JYP Entertainment