Heading 3

Pujya Doss

april 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that sure release Dopamine

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Cheer Up

Bubblegum pop perfection with catchy hooks and infectious energy that instantly lifts your mood, flooding your brain with feel-good dopamine

A euphoric blend of catchy melodies and dynamic vocals, sparking joy and excitement with every beat, releasing waves of dopamine

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Boy with Luv feat. Halsey 

A summer anthem bursting with fruity beats and vibrant vocals, igniting your senses and flooding your brain with pleasure-inducing dopamine

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Dreamy and nostalgic, TXT's track evokes a sense of warmth and comfort, releasing dopamine as you reminisce about cherished memories and dream of brighter days

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

TXT - Blue Hour

Tropical-infused beats and smooth vocals create a laid-back groove, inducing a state of blissful euphoria and releasing waves of dopamine

Image: SM Entertainment 

EXO - Ko Ko Bop

Sweet and addictive, this catchy tune with charming visuals triggers a surge of dopamine, leaving you with a smile on your face

Image: JYP Entertainment 

TWICE - What is Love?

Image: JYP Entertainment

Empowering lyrics and upbeat melodies uplift your spirits, triggering a dopamine release as you dance along to its infectious rhythm

GOT7 - Just Right

Quirky and playful, this song's catchy hooks and unique sound stimulate your brain's pleasure centers, inducing a satisfying dopamine rush

Image: EDAM Entertainment 

IU - BBIBBI

With its bold beats and powerful rap verses, this energetic track delivers an electrifying dopamine surge, leaving you pumped and energized

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Bold and empowering, ITZY's anthem celebrates self-love and authenticity, unleashing dopamine as you dance to its addictive rhythm and affirm your individuality

ITZY - WANNABE 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here