10 K-pop Songs That Tell a Story
Reflects on longing, loss, and hope, depicting the journey of finding solace amidst despair
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
Empowering anthem addressing societal expectations, showcasing female resilience and independence
Image: SM Entertainment.
The Boys by Girls' Generation:
Chronicles the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on, expressed through soulful vocals and emotive lyrics
Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Narrates a love story tainted by deception and longing, with poignant melodies and haunting vocals
Fiction by Beast:
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Evokes nostalgia and reminiscence of past love, capturing the fleeting beauty of a relationship's end
Spring Breeze by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment.
Chronicles the aftermath of a breakup, exploring the bittersweet memories and emotional aftermath
You Were Beautiful by Day6:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Portrays the pain of unrequited love and the realization of one's own mistakes in a relationship
Fool by Winner:
Image: YG Entertainment
Celebrates self-love and acceptance, empowering listeners to embrace their inner beauty and uniqueness
You're Beautiful by Ailee:
Image: YMC Entertainment.
Expresses the longing and heartache of missing a loved one, conveyed through powerful vocals and poignant lyrics
Missing You by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Click Here
Chronicles the stages of a relationship from its beginning to its end, with a focus on the cherished memories shared
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment.