10 K-pop Songs That Tell a Story

Reflects on longing, loss, and hope, depicting the journey of finding solace amidst despair

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

Empowering anthem addressing societal expectations, showcasing female resilience and independence

Image:  SM Entertainment.

The Boys by Girls' Generation: 

Chronicles the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on, expressed through soulful vocals and emotive lyrics

Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Narrates a love story tainted by deception and longing, with poignant melodies and haunting vocals

Fiction by Beast: 

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

Evokes nostalgia and reminiscence of past love, capturing the fleeting beauty of a relationship's end

Spring Breeze by Wanna One: 

Image:  Swing Entertainment.

Chronicles the aftermath of a breakup, exploring the bittersweet memories and emotional aftermath

You Were Beautiful by Day6: 

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Portrays the pain of unrequited love and the realization of one's own mistakes in a relationship

Fool by Winner: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Celebrates self-love and acceptance, empowering listeners to embrace their inner beauty and uniqueness

You're Beautiful by Ailee: 

Image:  YMC Entertainment.

Expresses the longing and heartache of missing a loved one, conveyed through powerful vocals and poignant lyrics

Missing You by 2NE1: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Chronicles the stages of a relationship from its beginning to its end, with a focus on the cherished memories shared

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

