Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will boost your energy

Fiery beats and fierce vocals ignite the senses, a bold anthem commanding attention with its unapologetic attitude

Image: YG Entertainment.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Explosive rhythms and confident lyrics fuel adrenaline, a swaggering anthem that asserts dominance with every beat drop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

MIC Drop by BTS:

Dynamic beats and energetic rap verses drive momentum, a high-octane track igniting excitement and movement

Fire Truck by NCT 127:

Image: SM Entertainment.

Electrifying beats and powerful vocals soar, a declaration of determination and resilience that propels listeners to new heights

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Infectious hooks and bold charisma captivate, a fierce blend of rap and melody that pulses with energy and attitude

BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Explosive energy and intense choreography explode, a dynamic showcase of talent and charisma that leaves a lasting impact

Cherry Bomb by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Iconic anthem with addictive hooks and explosive choreography, igniting excitement and unleashing the wild spirit within

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Infectious beats and powerful rap verses surge, a high-energy anthem celebrating perseverance and ambition with unbridled passion

Dope by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Intense beats and commanding vocals dominate, a declaration of empowerment and liberation that demands attention and respect

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment.

Upbeat rhythms and catchy melodies radiate joy, a feel-good anthem that uplifts spirits and inspires carefree dance

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

