Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will channel your inner idol 

BTS's IDOL exudes confidence with its powerful beats and dynamic choreography, urging you to embrace your uniqueness and shine like a star

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL by BTS: 

ITZY's Dalla Dalla celebrates individuality with its bold message and energetic rhythm, empowering you to break free from norms and be yourself

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love oozes with charisma, featuring fierce vocals and intense choreography that ignite your inner strength and determination

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Mic Drop is a swagger-filled anthem with explosive energy and captivating rap verses, urging you to own the stage and command attention

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Fancy radiates elegance with its catchy hooks and sophisticated choreography, inspiring you to embrace grace and confidence in every move

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Not Today is a rallying cry for resilience with its powerful beats and empowering lyrics, urging you to rise up and conquer any challenge

Not Today by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Fire ignites passion with its fiery energy and electrifying rhythm, encouraging you to unleash your inner fire and pursue your dreams relentlessly

TWICE's Yes or Yes is a bold declaration of confidence, with its catchy melody and assertive lyrics empowering you to take charge and embrace opportunities fearlessly

Yes or Yes by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' Warrior's Descendant embodies courage with its intense beats and empowering message, inspiring you to face challenges head-on and emerge victorious

Warrior's Descendant by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO's Monster exudes charisma with its captivating vocals and powerful choreography, unleashing your inner strength and inviting you to embrace your darker side

Monster by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

