10 K-pop songs that will channel your inner idol
BTS's IDOL exudes confidence with its powerful beats and dynamic choreography, urging you to embrace your uniqueness and shine like a star
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IDOL by BTS:
ITZY's Dalla Dalla celebrates individuality with its bold message and energetic rhythm, empowering you to break free from norms and be yourself
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love oozes with charisma, featuring fierce vocals and intense choreography that ignite your inner strength and determination
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
BTS's Mic Drop is a swagger-filled anthem with explosive energy and captivating rap verses, urging you to own the stage and command attention
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Fancy radiates elegance with its catchy hooks and sophisticated choreography, inspiring you to embrace grace and confidence in every move
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Not Today is a rallying cry for resilience with its powerful beats and empowering lyrics, urging you to rise up and conquer any challenge
Not Today by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Fire ignites passion with its fiery energy and electrifying rhythm, encouraging you to unleash your inner fire and pursue your dreams relentlessly
TWICE's Yes or Yes is a bold declaration of confidence, with its catchy melody and assertive lyrics empowering you to take charge and embrace opportunities fearlessly
Yes or Yes by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids' Warrior's Descendant embodies courage with its intense beats and empowering message, inspiring you to face challenges head-on and emerge victorious
Warrior's Descendant by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's Monster exudes charisma with its captivating vocals and powerful choreography, unleashing your inner strength and inviting you to embrace your darker side
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment