10 K-pop songs that will cheer you up
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
An upbeat, feel-good anthem that instantly lifts your spirits with its catchy tune and positive energy
A fun and energetic song that encourages you to stay positive and keep smiling, no matter what
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
A bright and bubbly track that fills you with joy and makes you want to dance
Image: Swing Entertainment
Very Very Very by I.O.I:
A vibrant and lively song that makes you feel carefree and happy, perfect for any mood
Image: YG Entertainment
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
A catchy and lighthearted song that brings a smile to your face with its sweet melody and playful lyrics
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
An infectious and cheerful track that makes you feel upbeat and ready to take on the world
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
An uplifting song that reminds you of the beauty in life, filling you with hope and positivity
Beautiful by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A high-energy anthem that pumps you up and gets you moving, no matter how you feel
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A refreshing and fun song that feels like a burst of summer, brightening up your day instantly
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A charming and comforting song that makes you feel good about yourself and the little things in life
Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon):
Image: EDAM Entertainment