JULY 04, 2024

10 K-pop songs that will cheer you up 

Dynamite by BTS: 

An upbeat, feel-good anthem that instantly lifts your spirits with its catchy tune and positive energy

A fun and energetic song that encourages you to stay positive and keep smiling, no matter what

Cheer Up by TWICE:

A bright and bubbly track that fills you with joy and makes you want to dance

Very Very Very by I.O.I: 

A vibrant and lively song that makes you feel carefree and happy, perfect for any mood

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:

A catchy and lighthearted song that brings a smile to your face with its sweet melody and playful lyrics

Love Scenario by iKON: 

An infectious and cheerful track that makes you feel upbeat and ready to take on the world

Likey by TWICE:

An uplifting song that reminds you of the beauty in life, filling you with hope and positivity

Beautiful by Wanna One:

A high-energy anthem that pumps you up and gets you moving, no matter how you feel

Energetic by Wanna One:

A refreshing and fun song that feels like a burst of summer, brightening up your day instantly

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

A charming and comforting song that makes you feel good about yourself and the little things in life

Palette by IU (ft. G-Dragon): 

