10 K-pop Songs That Will Get Stuck in Your Head

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez serve up a sweet treat with Ice Cream. Its catchy melody and playful lyrics keep you humming along

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez: 

NCT DREAM brings the heat with Hot Sauce. Its spicy beat and addictive chorus make it impossible to resist

Image: SM Entertainment

Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM: 

STAYC's debut track ASAP captivates with its catchy hooks and energetic vibe. It's a fresh hit that stays on your mind

Image: High Up Entertainment

ASAP by STAYC: 

BTS melts hearts with Butter. Its smooth groove and catchy chorus spread joy wherever it goes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS: 

Brave Girls' Rollin' rolls into your head with its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus. It's a summer anthem you can't shake

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

aespa takes you to the Next Level with their futuristic sound. Its captivating beat and powerful chorus linger in your thoughts

Next Level by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE serves up tropical vibes with Alcohol-Free. Its refreshing melody and catchy chorus make it a summer essential

Alcohol-Free by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Taeyeon's Weekend sets the mood for fun and relaxation. Its catchy hooks and laid-back vibe make it perfect for chilling out

Weekend by Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment

IU's Peaches is a delightful treat for the ears. Its catchy tune and charming lyrics transport you to a whimsical world

Peaches by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

LOONA's Butterfly takes flight with its ethereal melody and empowering message. Its catchy chorus uplifts and inspires

Butterfly by LOONA: 

Image: BlockBerry Creative

