Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs that will get you in the Weekend spirits

A lively anthem to kickstart the weekend with its infectious energy and catchy beats

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A fierce and empowering track to hype up your weekend adventures with BLACKPINK's bold vocals

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

A feel-good song to celebrate yourself and your loved ones, setting the perfect mood for a weekend full of positivity

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A classic party hit that guarantees to put you in a festive mood and get you grooving all weekend long

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: P Nation

A catchy and upbeat song to enjoy the weekend vibes with BTS's charming vocals and Halsey's unique flair

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bright and cheerful track that exudes summer vibes, perfect for a weekend picnic or beach day

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

An electrifying anthem with powerful beats and fierce vocals that will energize you for a weekend of excitement

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A high-energy song with an addictive chorus that will ignite your weekend celebrations and keep the party going

A bubbly and uplifting track that will instantly uplift your spirits and bring a smile to your face all weekend long

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

An iconic party anthem that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow, making it the ultimate weekend jam

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here