10 K-pop songs that will get you in the Weekend spirits
A lively anthem to kickstart the weekend with its infectious energy and catchy beats
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A fierce and empowering track to hype up your weekend adventures with BLACKPINK's bold vocals
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
A feel-good song to celebrate yourself and your loved ones, setting the perfect mood for a weekend full of positivity
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A classic party hit that guarantees to put you in a festive mood and get you grooving all weekend long
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: P Nation
A catchy and upbeat song to enjoy the weekend vibes with BTS's charming vocals and Halsey's unique flair
Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bright and cheerful track that exudes summer vibes, perfect for a weekend picnic or beach day
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
An electrifying anthem with powerful beats and fierce vocals that will energize you for a weekend of excitement
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A high-energy song with an addictive chorus that will ignite your weekend celebrations and keep the party going
A bubbly and uplifting track that will instantly uplift your spirits and bring a smile to your face all weekend long
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
An iconic party anthem that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow, making it the ultimate weekend jam
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment